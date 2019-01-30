Global Luxury Handbags Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Convertible Handbags to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global luxury handbags market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
The fashion industry has been experiencing rapid changes and advances
over the last two decades. Endorsements and the use of fashion products
such as luxury handbags by celebrities serve as catalysts in propelling
purchase decisions. Manufacturers of handbag and personal luxury goods
are adopting different marketing campaigns and strategies to expand
their consumer base. Online advertising is also an essential part of
marketing strategies, wherein vendors often sign multiyear endorsement
agreements with high-profile celebrities to enhance their brand value
and propel the demand for luxury handbags.
As per Technavio, the increasing demand for convertible handbags will
have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
luxury handbags market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global luxury handbags market: Increasing
demand for convertible handbags
The need for multipurpose bags that can be used on different occasions
is increasing consumers prefer to invest in luxury products that can be
used for multiple occasions. Therefore, several luxury brands have
introduced convertible handbags with several conversion features. These
bags can be used as a handbag or a shoulder bag or a backpack. These
products are sold through online and offline channels. Thus, the
increase in the demand for convertible handbags is expected to increase
the demand for luxury handbags globally during the forecast period.
“Vendors are continuously designing and introducing new designs and
patterns owing to growing competition and customer demand arising from
rapid changes in the fashion industry. Customers seek luxury handbags
for both formal and casual occasions. Vendors are expanding their
product lines to meet evolving customer needs,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global luxury handbags market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global luxury handbags market
by distribution channel (online and offline) and geographical regions
(Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA).
The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America,
APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth due to the increased spending by millennials on personal luxury
goods.
