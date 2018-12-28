Global MCT Oil Market 2018-2022 | New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global MCT oil market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during
the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of
MCT oil. MCT’s are used along with usual medications for treating food
absorption disorders, including diarrhea, steatorrhea (fat indigestion),
celiac disease, and liver disease. It is also used to address digestion
problems that arise due to the partial surgical removal of the stomach
(gastrectomy) or the intestine (short bowel syndrome). The oil also
helps in lowering cholesterol, helps in thyroid stimulation, reduces the
risk of heart disease and supports the immune system of the body. Thus,
with such health benefits, the MCT oil market is expected to witness a
positive outlook during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
MCT oil market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period.
In this report, Technavio highlights the new product launches as one of
the key emerging trends in the global MCT oil market:
Global MCT oil market: New product launches
One of the major trends of the global MCT oil market is the increasing
new product launches. Players are coming up with new products to cater
to the demand from consumers. A successful new product launch helps in
increasing the revenue flow of the company and consumer base of the
player. Also, it helps in increasing the market share of the player and
gives it a competitive advantage over other players. For instance, in
March 2018, Levels Provisions, the company that produces sports
nutrition products promoting whole food, paleo, keto, and vegan-friendly
formulations, launched Levels Non-GM0 Project Verified MCT Oil.
“MCT oil has many applications in personal care products such as
creams, aerosols, ointments, and lipsticks. It functions as a skin
conditioning agent or occlusive, which allows minimal water loss from
the skin by creating a barrier on the surface of the skin. Therefore,
such innovative applications will increase the demand for MCT oil in
food and personal care industries,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio.
Global MCT oil market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global MCT oil market by
application (supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 50%,
followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental
growth.
