The global mackerel market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the health benefits of mackerel. Increasing health consciousness among people is a primary driver boosting the growth of the global mackerel market. The consumption of mackerel has numerous health benefits such as promoting cardiovascular health, improving bone strength, and increasing immunity as they contain several essential nutrients such as protein, selenium, and vitamin B12. Therefore, the many health advantages associated with consumption of mackerel will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing influence of online retailing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global mackerel market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global mackerel market: Growing influence of online retailing

The growing interest and preference for online shopping among consumers, has led manufacturers and distributors to focus on sales through online channels and e-commerce platforms. Hence, more vendors of seafood, are collaborating with online retailing companies, to sell their products on their platforms. Also, new businesses are improving supply chain and logistics to support the hassle-free delivery of seafood to consumers. Thus, this trend is encouraging various vendors to concentrate on the internet-savvy consumer segment and explore new online retail formats. Vendors are also listing their products on e-commerce sites owing to the cost-effectiveness of this distribution channel.

“Along with the growing influence of online retailing, the growing number of product launches of new and innovative mackerel products is one other factor that is driving the growth of the global market. Many players in the market are expanding their product portfolios by launching new products lineups and extending existing product lines to include newly flavored mackerel. Such developments are expected to boost market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global mackerel market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mackerel market by product (frozen and processed mackerel and fresh mackerel) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for packaged mackerel fillets as a convenient snacking option, and a growing awareness of the health benefits of protein diets.

