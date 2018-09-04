Global Magnetic Materials Market 2018-2022 - AI Simulations for Magnetic Material Geometry Design Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Magnetic Materials Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetic materials market to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Magnetic Materials Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased applicability in the computer application industry. An increased emphasis on energy-efficient memory storage in the computer applications sector drives the use of magnetic materials. Traditionally, semiconductors were used for short-term memory and processing, which consumed most of the energy.

One trend in the market is AI simulations for magnetic material geometry design. AI is one of the prominent technologies that is being rapidly adopted across various industries and sectors. AI and its technologies have also penetrated the magnetic materials market and are being incorporated to discover new materials using compounds.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile prices of raw materials. The price of raw materials largely depends on their production, and any delays in their production largely affect their price. The major metals used to produce magnetic materials include iron ore, aluminum, cobalt, nickel, and other rare earth metals.

Market trends

AI simulations for magnetic material geometry design

Increasing use of nanocrystalline magnetic particles in biomedical industry

Increased emphasis on semi-hard magnets

Key vendors

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel

Hitachi

Lynas

TDK

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

