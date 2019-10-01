Log in
News : Companies
Global Magnetic Plastics Market 2019-2023 | Advancements in Plastic-Bonded Magnets to Boost Growth | Technavio

10/01/2019 | 03:31am EDT

The global magnetic plastics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005099/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global magnetic plastics market 2019-2023.

Plastic magnets are finding applications in the healthcare, food packaging, and electronics and electrical industries among others. The growth of these industries will directly boost the demand for magnetic plastics. The fusion of plastic and magnets often creates a flexible and durable product. This makes plastic magnets a popular choice among OEMs operating in several end-user industries. Furthermore, the growth in generation of renewable energy, hydropower, and wind power are expected to directly increase the consumption of magnetic plastics in the forthcoming years.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32111

As per Technavio, the advancements in plastic-bonded magnets, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. The magnetic plastics market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Magnetic Plastics Market: Advancements in plastic-bonded magnets

Vendors are working on developing advanced techniques to improve the performance of magnetic plastics. Vendors are trying innovative approaches to manufacture high-density plastic-bonded magnets to cater to the evolving end-user requirements In addition, the chemical properties of magnetic plastics are also being improved, which will further drive the growth of magnetic plastics market during the forecast period. Compression-molded magnets are being refined by mixing more amount of magnetic powder through consolidation and polymerization. Thus, continuous developments and advancements in plastic-bonded magnets will drive the magnetic plastics market growth during the forecast period.

“Increasing developments in magnetic materials and high demand from the emerging markets in APAC will contribute to the growth of the magnetic plastics market size during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Magnetic Plastics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global magnetic plastics market by application (electrical and electronics, food packaging, healthcare and medical, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

APAC led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. APAC is expected to maintain its dominance in the market due to growth of several end-user industries in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
