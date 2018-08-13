Log in
Global Magnetic Sensors Markets to 2023 - Automotive Industry to Have the Highest Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/13/2018 | 07:31am EDT

The "Global Magnetic Sensors Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnetic sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The high usage of magnetic sensors in new navigation devices, presence detection (building automation related applications), medical areas and automotive is leading to a paradigm shift in the magnetic sensors market worldwide. As the efficiency and capabilities of these sensors improve over the time and their enhanced ability to measure without physical contact is leading to their crucial application in electronic systems.

Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, global passenger was estimated to be 72.1 million units in 2016 and the demand is expected to be continue during the forecast period.

For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavy weight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for magnetic sensors during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

  • Automotive Industry to Have the Highest Market Share during the Forecast Period
  • United States to Hold Major Market Share During the Forecast Period

Developments in the Market

  • December 2017: Infineon rolled out various design kits at about 20 Euro each for an easy evaluation of its sensors as part of its Product2System approach. It includes evaluation kits such as 3D Magnetic Sensor 2Go, Current Sensor 2Go and Speed Sensor 2Go. These kits currently support 3D TLV493D magnet sensors for three-dimensional position detection, the TLI4970 current sensor, and the TLE4922 speed sensor

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Magnetic Sensor Market Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Magnetic Sensor Market Dynamics

5. Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

  • Allegro Microsystems
  • Analog Devices
  • Crocus Technology
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • NVE Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Omron Corporation
  • ST Microelectronics
  • TDK Corporation
  • TE Connectivity
  • Texas Instruments

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h35kdx/global_magnetic?w=4


