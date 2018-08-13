Global Magnetic Sensors Markets to 2023 - Automotive Industry to Have the Highest Market Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Magnetic Sensors Market - Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)"
The global magnetic sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over
4%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The high usage of magnetic sensors in new navigation devices, presence
detection (building automation related applications), medical areas and
automotive is leading to a paradigm shift in the magnetic sensors market
worldwide. As the efficiency and capabilities of these sensors improve
over the time and their enhanced ability to measure without physical
contact is leading to their crucial application in electronic systems.
Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population,
there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA,
global passenger was estimated to be 72.1 million units in 2016 and the
demand is expected to be continue during the forecast period.
For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have
better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the
growth of heavy weight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue
to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to
an increase in the demand for magnetic sensors during the forecast
period.
Key Highlights
-
Automotive Industry to Have the Highest Market Share during the
Forecast Period
-
United States to Hold Major Market Share During the Forecast Period
Developments in the Market
-
December 2017: Infineon rolled out various design kits at about 20
Euro each for an easy evaluation of its sensors as part of its
Product2System approach. It includes evaluation kits such as 3D
Magnetic Sensor 2Go, Current Sensor 2Go and Speed Sensor 2Go. These
kits currently support 3D TLV493D magnet sensors for three-dimensional
position detection, the TLI4970 current sensor, and the TLE4922 speed
sensor
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Magnetic Sensor Market Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Magnetic Sensor Market Dynamics
5. Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
-
Allegro Microsystems
-
Analog Devices
-
Crocus Technology
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Infineon Technologies AG
-
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
-
NVE Corporation
-
NXP Semiconductors
-
Omron Corporation
-
ST Microelectronics
-
TDK Corporation
-
TE Connectivity
-
Texas Instruments
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future of the Market
