Global Maize Oil Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Cargill Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. | Technavio

0
12/01/2019 | 03:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global maize oil market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.83 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005078/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global maize oil market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global maize oil market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 135-page research report with TOC on "Maize Oil Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Type (Edible and Non-edible), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the increasing applications of maize oil in cosmetics and personal care products. In addition, the use of maize oil in the production of bioplastic is anticipated to further boost the growth of the maize oil market.

Maize oil is extensively being used in the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products due to its numerous benefits. It is rich in valuable nutrients and contains antioxidant properties. Maize oil also contains over 80% of unsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid (omega 9) and linoleic acid (omega 6). In addition, it is rich in vitamins A, E, C, and B and can regenerate damaged cell membranes. Thus, the increasing applications of maize oil in the cosmetics and personal care products segment is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Maize Oil Market Companies:

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co.

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co. is headquartered in UAE and operates the business under various segments such as Sourcing & Processing, Cooking Oil & Your Health, and Sales & Distribution.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates under various business segments, namely Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The company offers Mazola corn oil.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment, Products & Services. The company has opened the opportunity to create new recipes and ingredients with Cargill’s R&D experts.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, Foodservice, Pinnacle Foods, and International.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Maize Oil Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Edible
  • Non-edible

Maize Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Flaxseed Oil Market – Global Flaxseed Oil Market by product (organic and inorganic) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Coriander Oil Market – Global Coriander Oil Market by application (food and beverage, medical, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
