Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market size is the increasing use of asbestos for commercial purposes. Exposure to asbestos is the primary risk factor for malignant mesothelioma. Over the years, the use of asbestos has increased significantly in various applications such as machines, building materials, and transport vehicles. Thus, the extensive use of asbestos for commercial purposes will drive the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing awareness of malignant mesothelioma will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market: Increasing Awareness of Malignant Mesothelioma

Over the years, the prevalence of malignant mesothelioma has been increasing at a significant rate across the world. This has led to a need for awareness initiatives to diagnose and treat the disease at the early stages. Therefore, several non-profit foundations and government authorities are taking initiatives to promote awareness about malignant mesothelioma among the population. The growing awareness will increase the number of patients availing the treatment, which will positively influence the malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the increasing awareness of malignant mesothelioma, other factors such as the development of novel therapies, and the availability of reimbursement policies for chemotherapy will have a significant impact on the malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Malignant Mesothelioma Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market by product (chemotherapy, and other therapeutics) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The malignant mesothelioma therapeutics market report identifies, special regulatory designations, and the high adoption of the drug ALIMTA as factors that will further fuel the growth of the market in North America over the forecast period.

