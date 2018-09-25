Global Managed Network Services Market 2018-2022| Increasing Investment in Quantum Computing to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the
global managed network services market is expected to accelerate at a
CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The increasing need for
secure and reliable technology is one of the key factors triggering the
growth of the market.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006120/en/
This research report titled ‘Global
Managed Network Services Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth
analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.
It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global managed network
services market into the following application:
-
BFSI
-
Telecom and ITES
-
Healthcare
-
Retail and consumer
-
Others
In 2017, the BFSI segment accounted for 29% of the global market and is
projected to reach 30% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market
share.
Global managed network services market: Top emerging trend
Increased investment in quantum computing is an emerging trend in the IT
security space. The commercially available computers are slowly reaching
the final level of their computational ability. As the amount of data
keeps increasing, the need for efficient systems to solve computational
errors has become critical to various industries. Quantum computing is a
technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational
ability. As quantum computing deals with processing data at extremely
super-fast speeds, it will fall under the purview of high-performance
computing. Thus, the increasing investments in quantum computing
indicate its possible use across several industries such as the
aerospace and defense, transportation, government, IT and
telecommunication, BFSI, and several others.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Managed Network Services Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by application (BFSI, telecom and ITES,
healthcare, and retail and consumer)
-
Market segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Cisco Systems, Ericsson, HPE, Huawei
Technologies, and Nokia)
