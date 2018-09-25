Log in
Global Managed Network Services Market 2018-2022| Increasing Investment in Quantum Computing to Boost Growth| Technavio

09/25/2018 | 07:26am CEST

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global managed network services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The increasing need for secure and reliable technology is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006120/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global managed network services m ...

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global managed network services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 5% through 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled Global Managed Network Services Market 2018-2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global managed network services market into the following application:

  • BFSI
  • Telecom and ITES
  • Healthcare
  • Retail and consumer
  • Others

In 2017, the BFSI segment accounted for 29% of the global market and is projected to reach 30% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global managed network services market: Top emerging trend

Increased investment in quantum computing is an emerging trend in the IT security space. The commercially available computers are slowly reaching the final level of their computational ability. As the amount of data keeps increasing, the need for efficient systems to solve computational errors has become critical to various industries. Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. As quantum computing deals with processing data at extremely super-fast speeds, it will fall under the purview of high-performance computing. Thus, the increasing investments in quantum computing indicate its possible use across several industries such as the aerospace and defense, transportation, government, IT and telecommunication, BFSI, and several others.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Managed Network Services Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by application (BFSI, telecom and ITES, healthcare, and retail and consumer)
  • Market segmentation by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Cisco Systems, Ericsson, HPE, Huawei Technologies, and Nokia)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
