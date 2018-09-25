Global Managed Network Services Market 2018-2022| Increasing Investment in Quantum Computing to Boost Growth| Technavio

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the global managed network services market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The increasing need for secure and reliable technology is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled ‘Global Managed Network Services Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global managed network services market into the following application:

BFSI

Telecom and ITES

Healthcare

Retail and consumer

Others

In 2017, the BFSI segment accounted for 29% of the global market and is projected to reach 30% by 2022, exhibiting almost 1% increase in market share.

Global managed network services market: Top emerging trend

Increased investment in quantum computing is an emerging trend in the IT security space. The commercially available computers are slowly reaching the final level of their computational ability. As the amount of data keeps increasing, the need for efficient systems to solve computational errors has become critical to various industries. Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. As quantum computing deals with processing data at extremely super-fast speeds, it will fall under the purview of high-performance computing. Thus, the increasing investments in quantum computing indicate its possible use across several industries such as the aerospace and defense, transportation, government, IT and telecommunication, BFSI, and several others.

