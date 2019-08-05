Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 | Advent of Novel Therapies to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the introduction of targeted therapies. Though there are a few approved therapies for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma, the adverse effects caused by them reduce patient adherence to treatment. Therefore, through extensive research targeted therapies such as kinase inhibitors, proteasome inhibitors, and immune checkpoint inhibitors, with proven efficacy in oncology applications, have been developed as suitable solutions to treat blood cancers, including mantle cell lymphoma. Although the exact cause of mantle cell lymphoma is not understood properly, most cases of mantle cell lymphoma are caused by the malfunctioning of various kinases. Hence, kinase inhibitors are one of the most sought-after small molecule targeted therapy drugs for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma. Therefore, the recent launch of target-specific molecules is expected to support the growth of the global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of novel therapies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market: Advent of Novel Therapies

The global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market has been witnessing several advances in research since the beginning of the 21st century, which have led to the launch of various novel therapies for the treatment of major blood cancer indications. The strong prevalence of various types of blood cancer across the globe have necessitated the development of advanced therapies such as CAR T-cell therapies, various kinase inhibitors, and gene therapies to treat the disease. Furthermore, the market has also witnessed advances in the research of regenerative therapies, such as CAR T-cell therapies, for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma after their successful launch to treat other blood cancers. Thus, the curative nature of these therapies and advances in research are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market in the future.

“Apart from the advent of novel therapies, the growth in geriatric population, the increase in research grants and funding, and special drug designations for mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics are some other major factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Mantle Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global mantle cell lymphoma therapeutics market by product (combination therapy and monotherapy) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the prevalence of various types of hematologic tumors in the region.

