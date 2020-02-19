Log in
Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Aker BioMarine AS and BASF SE | Technavio

02/19/2020 | 05:01pm EST

The marine biotechnology market is poised to grow by USD 2.5 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005639/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Marine Biotechnology Market Analysis Report by Application (Healthcare products, Energy and environment management products, and Food and cosmetics products), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/marine-biotechnology-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increase in demand for biofuel. In addition, the increasing application of seaweeds is anticipated to boost the growth of the marine biotechnology market.

The rise in demand for energy across the world is propelling the demand for fossil fuels. However, the increase in global warming, rise in prices of petroleum-based fuels, need for energy protection, and scarcity of fossil fuels is compelling economies to adopt renewable energy sources such as biomass. Biomass is derived from various forest, agriculture, and aquatic sources using the process of marine biotechnology. Biomass is used as feedstock to produce several biofuels such as biodiesel, bioethanol, biohydrogen, bio-oil, and biogas. Algal biomass is also gaining prominence as an alternative feedstock to produce biofuels. The increase in such biofuels through the application of marine biotechnology is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Marine Biotechnology Market Companies:

Aker BioMarine AS

Aker BioMarine AS offers SUPERBA KRILL, QRILL Aqua, and QRILL Pet. SUPERBA KRILL is a natural source of omega-3S, phospholipids, choline, and astaxanthin. QRILL Aqua is rich in phospholipid-bound omega-3 fatty acids, the antioxidant astaxanthin, proteins, and minerals. QRILL Pet is a natural source of omega-3 fatty acids, marine proteins, and astaxanthin.

BASF SE

BASF SE offers products through the following business units: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, and Agricultural Solutions. The company offers Dry n-3 DHA 11A and Lucantin Pink.

CP Kelco

CP Kelco operates under various business segments, namely Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) / Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Citrus Fiber, Diutan Gum, and Others. The company offers GENULACTA and GENUTINE.

Cyanotech Corp.

Cyanotech Corp. offers Hawaiian Spirulina and Cyanotech BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin. Hawaiian Spirulina is used in the treatment of immune system, eyes and brain, cardiovascular health, and overall cellular health. Cyanotech BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin is used in the treatment of joint and tendon health, skin health, cardiovascular health, and others.

KD Pharma Group

KD Pharma Group offers products through the following business segments: KD Pharma, KD Nutra, and KD Biopharma. The company offers Omega-3 products such as ALFA gastro-resistant capsules, which is used for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis and ulcerative colitis.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Marine Biotechnology Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Healthcare products
  • Energy and environment management products
  • Food and cosmetics products

Marine Biotechnology Market Geographic segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market – Global Molecular Biology Enzymes, Kits, and Reagents Market by end user (biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and academic institutes and research organizations), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Molecular Weight Marker Market – Global Molecular Weight Marker by product (DNA marker, protein marker, and RNA marker) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
