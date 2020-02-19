Global Marine Loading Arms Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Carbis Loadtec Group and Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. | Technavio

The marine loading arms market is poised to grow by USD 31.56 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005560/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global marine loading arms market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Marine Loading Arms Market Analysis Report by Application (Crude oil, LG, and IG), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/marine-loading-arms-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rise in demand for oil and gas globally. In addition, the new oil and gas discoveries are anticipated to boost the growth of the marine loading arms market.

The oil and gas industry is one of the largest end-users for marine loading arms as they are extensively used to transfer any liquid or gas products from river barges, ships, and ocean-going supertankers. They are also used to transfer various crude oil refined products, LNG, and LPG. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, and China are investing billions of dollars in oil and gas projects. This is propelling the need to construct new terminals near new drilling projects to ensure the efficient and fast transfer of materials. Each terminal has 3 to 10 marine loading arms according to the capacity of the terminal and the load that needs to be transferred. Thus, the increase in demand for marine loading arms is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Marine Loading Arms Market Companies:

Carbis Loadtec Group

Carbis Loadtec Group operates the business under various segments such as Fall prevention systems, Top loading arms, Bottom loading arms, Marine gangways, and Others. The company offers marine loading arms and other top and bottom loading arms.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. offers products through the following business units: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The company offers marine loading arms for loading and unloading compressed gas and liquid products from river barges, ships, and ocean-going super tankers.

Jiangsu Changlong Technologies Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Changlong Technologies Co. Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Marine loading arm, Truck loading arm, Metering loading skid, Gangway and mooring hook, and Others. The company offers single pipe marine loading arms, double pipe marine loading arms, mobile marine loading arms, and LNG marine loading arms.

JRE Pvt. Ltd.

JRE Pvt. Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Marine loading arms, Composite hoses, Specialized rubber hoses, Utility rubber hoses, and Others. The company offers marine loading arms to transfer liquid or gaseous products from ship to the shore.

KANON Loading Equipment BV

KANON Loading Equipment BV offers products through the following business segments: Marine loading arms, Truck loading arms, Swivel joints, and Folding stairs and safety cages. The company offers marine loading arms that can be operated manually or hydraulically.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Marine Loading Arms Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Crude oil

LG

IG

Marine Loading Arms Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Marine VFD Market – Global Marine VFD Market by type (AC drive and DC drive) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005560/en/