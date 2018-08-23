Global Marine Lubricants (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Compressor Oil) Market 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Marine
Lubricants Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Bio-based, and
Grease), Product Type (Engine oil, Hydraulic fluid, Compressor oil),
Ship Type (Bulk Carrier, Tanker, Container), and Region - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global marine lubricants market is estimated to be USD 5.98 billion
in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of
2.17% from 2018 to 2023.
The growth of the market is driven by the emerging alternative
technology trends. Also, rising infrastructure developments (port
infrastructure) to strengthen the shipping industry globally are fueling
trade activities, leading to the growth of marine lubricants market.
However, fewer trade activities and the rising number of idle ships are
restraining the market's growth.
Mineral oil is the largest oil type segment of the global marine
lubricants market. By oil type, the mineral oil segment is estimated to
account for the largest share of the global marine lubricants market in
2018. This oil type is available in light and heavy grades, depending on
the usage and requirement. Mineral oil is produced in large quantities
because of its high demand in different marine applications, such as
engines, turbines, and stern tubes. The market for mineral oil is driven
by the demand from APAC and the Middle East due to the presence of a
large number of oil refineries in these regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Insights and Trends
7 Marine Lubricants Market, By Oil Type
8 Marine Lubricants Market, By Product Type
9 Marine Lubricants Market, By Ship Type
10 Marine Lubricants Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.
-
Avin Oil S.A.
-
BP PLC.
-
Chevron Corporation
-
Exxonmobil Corporation
-
Fuchs Petrolub Se
-
Gulf Oil International
-
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
-
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
-
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
-
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
-
Lukoil
-
Petronas Lubricants International
-
Quepet Lubricants
-
Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
-
Sinopec Corporation
-
Stanley Group
-
Total S.A.
-
Unimarine LLC
-
Vickers Oil
-
World Fuel Service Corporation
