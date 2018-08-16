Global Market for Graphene Oxide and Graphene Nanoplatelets to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Global Market for Graphene Oxide and Graphene Nanoplatelets to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report from covers the market for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets, which are produced in volume scale is (kilograms, tons, etc.) and represent the majority of the "graphene market" at present.

Commercial graphene can be broadly divided into Large Area' epitaxial graphene and Flake or Bulk' Graphene, and is manufactured in 2 formats:

Films format (CVD graphene).

Bulk powder/flake format (Graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets).

Main markets for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets are:

Catalysts

Fuel cells

Li-ion batteries

Conductive inks

Solar cells

Supercapacitors

OLED Lighting

Composites

Packaging

Plastics

Gas & water separation

Water filtration

Coatings

Report contents include:

Size in value and tons for the graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2026

End-user industries for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets and growth during the forecast period

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets

The regional markets for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets

Market outlook for 2018

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets

Production capacities by company

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand

Over 180 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Scope And Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview Of Graphene

4 Graphene Synthesis

5 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization

6 End User Market Segment Analysis

7 Graphene Market Analysis

8 3D Printing

9 Adhesives

10 Aerospace

11 Automotive

12 Coatings

13 Composites

14 Conductive Inks

15 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration

16 Filtration

17 Life Sciences And Medical

18 Lubricants

19 Rubber And Tires

20 Sensors

21 Textiles And Apparel

22 Other Markets

