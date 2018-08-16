Global Market for Graphene Oxide and Graphene Nanoplatelets to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The
Global Market for Graphene Oxide and Graphene Nanoplatelets to 2027"
This new report from covers the market for graphene oxide and graphene
nanoplatelets, which are produced in volume scale is (kilograms, tons,
etc.) and represent the majority of the "graphene market" at present.
Commercial graphene can be broadly divided into Large Area'
epitaxial graphene and Flake or Bulk' Graphene, and is manufactured in 2
formats:
-
Films format (CVD graphene).
-
Bulk powder/flake format (Graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets).
Main markets for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets are:
-
Catalysts
-
Fuel cells
-
Li-ion batteries
-
Conductive inks
-
Solar cells
-
Supercapacitors
-
OLED Lighting
-
Composites
-
Packaging
-
Plastics
-
Gas & water separation
-
Water filtration
-
Coatings
Report contents include:
-
Size in value and tons for the graphene oxide and graphene
nanoplatelets market, and growth rate during the forecast period,
2017-2026
-
End-user industries for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets and
growth during the forecast period
-
Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets
-
The regional markets for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets
-
Market outlook for 2018
-
In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene oxide and
graphene nanoplatelets
-
Production capacities by company
-
In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and
commercial activities
-
Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand
-
Over 180 company profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Scope And Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview Of Graphene
4 Graphene Synthesis
5 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization
6 End User Market Segment Analysis
7 Graphene Market Analysis
8 3D Printing
9 Adhesives
10 Aerospace
11 Automotive
12 Coatings
13 Composites
14 Conductive Inks
15 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration
16 Filtration
17 Life Sciences And Medical
18 Lubricants
19 Rubber And Tires
20 Sensors
21 Textiles And Apparel
22 Other Markets
