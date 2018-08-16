Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Market for Graphene Oxide and Graphene Nanoplatelets to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:40am CEST

The "The Global Market for Graphene Oxide and Graphene Nanoplatelets to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report from covers the market for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets, which are produced in volume scale is (kilograms, tons, etc.) and represent the majority of the "graphene market" at present.

Commercial graphene can be broadly divided into Large Area' epitaxial graphene and Flake or Bulk' Graphene, and is manufactured in 2 formats:

  • Films format (CVD graphene).
  • Bulk powder/flake format (Graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets).

Main markets for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets are:

  • Catalysts
  • Fuel cells
  • Li-ion batteries
  • Conductive inks
  • Solar cells
  • Supercapacitors
  • OLED Lighting
  • Composites
  • Packaging
  • Plastics
  • Gas & water separation
  • Water filtration
  • Coatings

Report contents include:

  • Size in value and tons for the graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets market, and growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2026
  • End-user industries for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets and growth during the forecast period
  • Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets
  • The regional markets for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets
  • Market outlook for 2018
  • In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets
  • Production capacities by company
  • In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities
  • Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand
  • Over 180 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Scope And Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Overview Of Graphene

4 Graphene Synthesis

5 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization

6 End User Market Segment Analysis

7 Graphene Market Analysis

8 3D Printing

9 Adhesives

10 Aerospace

11 Automotive

12 Coatings

13 Composites

14 Conductive Inks

15 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration

16 Filtration

17 Life Sciences And Medical

18 Lubricants

19 Rubber And Tires

20 Sensors

21 Textiles And Apparel

22 Other Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/22wtdn/global_market_for?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:03aBGEO GROUP PLC : Bank of Georgia Group PLC to Host Earnings Call
AC
06:03aSPARTANNASH CO : SpartanNash Company to Host Earnings Call
AC
06:02aDESTINATION XL : DXL Men's Apparel Opens its 15th Store in New York
AQ
06:02aBlackstone investing $400M in Chinese company HEC
AQ
06:02aDICKS SPORTING GOODS : The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Donates $50,000 Sports Matter Grant to The ANNIKA Foundation
AQ
06:02aMANAGEMENT TRACKS : Karuna, VBI Vaccines
AQ
06:02aJD.COM : JD.com, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
06:01aKINDER MORGAN CANADA : to participate in investor conference
AQ
06:01aFIRST GLOBAL DATA : Releases 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements
AQ
06:01aMEDTRONIC : Treatment with ITB Therapy vs. Oral Medication Shows Quality of Life Improvement, Reduction in Spasticity-Related Pain
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3TESLA : TESLA : FACE THE MUSIC US regulator wants answers over Musk tweet
4BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : presents half-year results and terminates loss-making low-end tr..
5COMET HOLDING AG : COMET GROUP: Sales growth in first half of year – One-time write-down lowers net inco..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.