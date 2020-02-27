Global Market for Personal Computing Devices Will Be Impacted by COVID-19, According to IDC

With 2019 in the rearview mirror and the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, International Data Corporation (IDC) has lowered its forecast for personal computing devices (PCDs), inclusive of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets. According to new projections from the Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, overall PCD shipments will decline 9.0% in 2020 reaching 374.2 million by year's end. However, the long-term forecast remains slightly positive as global shipments are forecast to grow to 377.2 million in 2024 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%.

The decline in 2020 is attributed to two significant factors; the Windows 7 to Windows 10 transition creates tougher year-over-year growth comparisons from here on out and, more recently, the spread of COVID-19 is hampering supply and leading to reduced demand. As a result, IDC forecasts a decline of 8.2% in shipments during the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20), followed by a decline of 12.7% in 2Q20 as the existing inventory of components and finished goods from the first quarter will have been depleted by the second quarter. In the second half of the year, growth rates are expected to improve though the market will remain in decline.

"We have already forgone nearly a month of production given the two-week extension to the Lunar New Year break and we expect the road to recovery for China's supply chain to be long with a slow trickle of labor back to factories in impacted provinces until May when the weather improves," said Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays. "Many critical components such as panels, touch sensors, and printed circuit boards come out of these impacted regions, which will cause a supply crunch heading into Q2."

"There's no doubt that 2020 will remain challenged as manufacturing levels are at an all-time low and even the products that are ready to ship face issues with logistics," added Jitesh Ubrani research manager for IDC's Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. "Lost wages associated with factory shutdowns and the overall reduction in quality of life will further the decline in the second half of the year as demand will be negatively impacted."

Assuming the spread of the virus subsides in 2020, IDC anticipates minor growth in 2021 as the market returns to normal with growth stemming from modern form factors such as thin and light notebooks, detachable tablets, and convertible laptops. Many commercial organizations are expected to refresh their devices and move towards these modern form factors in an effort to attract and retain a younger workforce. Meanwhile, consumer demand in gaming as well as the rise in cellular-enabled PCs and tablets will also help provide a marginal uplift.

Worldwide Topline Personal Computing Device Forecast Changes, Year-Over-Year Growth %, 2020-2021 (Annual) Product Category Forecast Version 2020

Shipments (M) 2020 Year-Over-

Year Growth 2021

Shipments (M) 2021 Year-Over-

Year Growth Total Traditional PCs 4Q19 - Feb. 2020 248.0 -7.1% 251.2 1.3% 3Q19 - Nov. 2019 252.4 -4.6% 248.3 -1.6% Total Tablets 4Q19 - Feb. 2020 126.2 -12.4% 125.4 -0.6% 3Q19 - Nov. 2019 127.8 -10.8% 125.2 -2.0% Total Personal Computing Devices 4Q19 - Feb. 2020 374.2 -9.0% 376.6 0.6% 3Q19 - Nov. 2019 380.2 -6.8% 373.5 -1.8% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, February 19, 2020 Worldwide Topline Personal Computing Device Forecast Changes, Year-Over-Year Growth %, 2020 (Quarterly) Product Category Forecast Version 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Total Traditional PCs 4Q19 - Feb. 2020 -6.4% -10.3% -6.4% -5.6% 3Q19 - Nov. 2019 -2.0% -6.8% -5.7% -3.5% Total Tablets 4Q19 - Feb. 2020 -11.8% -17.5% -15.0% -6.6% 3Q19 - Nov. 2019 -8.1% -10.7% -16.3% -7.8% Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, February 19, 2020

Table Notes:

All figures represent forecast data.

Traditional PCs include Desktop, Notebook, and Workstation.

Total tablets include both slate and detachable tablets.

2-in-1 devices are a category including convertible PCs and detachable tablets. Convertible PCs are notebook computers equipped with an integrated keyboard and display that can be used in either a traditional notebook configuration or a slate configuration. A detachable tablet meets all the criteria of a slate tablet but is designed to operate with a first-party keyboard designed specifically for the device.

IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker gathers data in more than 90 countries and provides detailed, timely, and accurate information on the global personal computing device market. This includes data and insight into global trends around desktops, notebooks, detachable tablets, slate tablets, and workstations. In addition to insightful analysis, the program delivers quarterly market share data and a five-year forecast by country. The research includes historical and forecast trend analysis.

For more information, or to subscribe to the research, please contact Kathy Nagamine at 650-350-6423 or knagamine@idc.com.

About IDC Trackers

IDC Tracker products provide accurate and timely market size, vendor share, and forecasts for hundreds of technology markets from more than 100 countries around the globe. Using proprietary tools and research processes, IDC's Trackers are updated on a semiannual, quarterly, and monthly basis. Tracker results are delivered to clients in user-friendly excel deliverables and on-line query tools.

Click here to learn about IDC's full suite of data products and how you can leverage them to grow your business.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

All product and company names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005695/en/