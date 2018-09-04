Log in
Global Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market (2018-2023) Featuring Abode, HubSpot, IBM, Marketo, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

The "Global Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market - Segmented by Deployment Model, End-user Verticals (Entertainment and Media, Financial Services, Government), Application, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketing automation software market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.56% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The online market has transformed, and advertisers now expect real value for their digital media, rather than the traditional model. Social networking and other social media channels are currently mainstream. Engaging content marketing channels such as blogs, video streaming, images, and pictures are used in promotion.

Email Marketing as One of the Major Applications

As digitalization has grown tremendously, customers are looking for new and 'out-of-the-box' methodologies. Hence, companies are integrating email marketing into their marketing strategies to acquire and retain customers.

Growth in the segment is driven by rapid development of the communication infrastructure, increasing broadband internet penetration with enhanced communication, rising number of mobile internet subscribers, prominence of e-commerce, growing trend towards online shopping, increasing disposable incomes, and higher per capita consumer spending.

In B2B where authenticity and proof of transaction are important, majority of the campaigns are driven by emails, with them being a primary feature for all platforms.

Major Developments in the Market

  • HubSpot announced that its Sales Partner Program is now available in Latin America. The program launched in February 2017, aims to help sales coaches, business consultants, and CRM implementation companies generate business and retain their clients.
  • HubSpot announced that Facebook had recognized the company for its capabilities, deep expertise, and long track record of success in advertising technology, naming HubSpot an official badged marketing partner.

Companies Profiled

  • Adobe Systems
  • HubSpot Inc.
  • IBM
  • Marketo
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Salesforce
  • Salesfusion
  • SAS SE
  • Teradata

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jd99v8/global_marketing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
