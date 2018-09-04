Global Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market (2018-2023) Featuring Abode, HubSpot, IBM, Marketo, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Marketing Automation Software (MAS) Market - Segmented by Deployment
Model, End-user Verticals (Entertainment and Media, Financial Services,
Government), Application, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast
(2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global marketing automation software market is expected to register
a CAGR of 7.56% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The online market has transformed, and advertisers now expect real value
for their digital media, rather than the traditional model. Social
networking and other social media channels are currently mainstream.
Engaging content marketing channels such as blogs, video streaming,
images, and pictures are used in promotion.
Email Marketing as One of the Major Applications
As digitalization has grown tremendously, customers are looking for new
and 'out-of-the-box' methodologies. Hence, companies are integrating
email marketing into their marketing strategies to acquire and retain
customers.
Growth in the segment is driven by rapid development of the
communication infrastructure, increasing broadband internet penetration
with enhanced communication, rising number of mobile internet
subscribers, prominence of e-commerce, growing trend towards online
shopping, increasing disposable incomes, and higher per capita consumer
spending.
In B2B where authenticity and proof of transaction are important,
majority of the campaigns are driven by emails, with them being a
primary feature for all platforms.
Major Developments in the Market
-
HubSpot announced that its Sales Partner Program is now available in
Latin America. The program launched in February 2017, aims to help
sales coaches, business consultants, and CRM implementation companies
generate business and retain their clients.
-
HubSpot announced that Facebook had recognized the company for its
capabilities, deep expertise, and long track record of success in
advertising technology, naming HubSpot an official badged marketing
partner.
Companies Profiled
-
Adobe Systems
-
HubSpot Inc.
-
IBM
-
Marketo
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Salesforce
-
Salesfusion
-
SAS SE
-
Teradata
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
7. Investment Analysis
8. Future of the Market
