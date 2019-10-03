Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Global Markets: Asia stocks up slightly in cautious trade as focus shifts to U.S. payrolls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 11:43pm EDT
Investors look at screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, thanks to gains on Wall Street, but the mood was cautious before a key U.S. job report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

Investors have been caught out by a set of weak U.S. data this week, including surveys on services and manufacturing sectors, deepening fears the Sino-U.S. trade war is starting to hurt growth in the world's biggest economy.

"We'll probably see a bounce in Asian shares, but then nervousness will creep into the markets as the day progresses," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital Investors in Sydney.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei stock index <.N225> lost 0.17%, but Australian shares <.AXJO> edged 0.05% higher.

U.S. stock futures fell 0.15% in Asia on Friday, though that followed a 0.80% increase in the S&P 500 on Wall Street overnight on hopes that future Fed rate cuts will support corporate profits.

"The bounce on Wall Street is not a definitive sign. It's actually pessimistic for stocks that two-year yields are falling this much. It shows the bond market hasn't gotten on board with this positive growth story," AMP's Oliver said.

That sentiment was underscored by a frail performance for world stocks in recent weeks, hurt by political uncertainty in the United Stated and Hong Kong, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Brexit and a drumroll of weak global data.

In Asia, excluding Japan, equities were on course for the third weekly decline, their worst performance since four weeks of declines ended Aug. 16.

Japan's Nikkei was down 2.6% for the week, on course for its biggest weekly decline since Aug. 2, pressured by worries about trade friction and a resurgent yen.

Hong Kong shares were down 0.13% and though they are on track for a 0.65% weekly gain, sentiment is fragile as the territory's government mulls emergency laws to contain months of often violent protest against China's rule of the former British colony.

U.S. Treasury prices fell slightly but two-year yields remained near the lowest in two years due to growing signs the United States is feeling an economic chill from its trade war with China.

The dollar traded near a one-month low versus the yen, while it was stuck near a one-week trough versus the euro as traders increased bets that the Fed will have to cut rates further to keep growth in the U.S. economy on track.

Data due later on Friday are forecast to show the U.S. economy added 145,000 new jobs in September, more than an increase of 130,000 in the previous month.

However, some traders are braced for a disappointing result after the surprisingly soft data earlier this week on U.S. manufacturing, job creation, and the services sector.

The two-year yield <US2YT=RR>, which tracks expectations for U.S. monetary policy, rose slightly to 1.3981% in Asia but was still close to a two-year low of 1.3680%.

Traders see a 85.2% chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.75%-2.00% in October, up from 39.6% on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Fed has already cut rates twice this year as policymakers try to limit the damage caused by the bruising Sino-U.S. trade war.

The dollar edged down to 106.79 yen <JPY=EBS>, close to a one-month low of 106.48 yen reached on Thursday. The euro <EUR=EBS> was a shade higher at $1.0983, near a one-week high.

For the week, the dollar was down 1.07% versus the yen and off 0.3% against the common currency.

U.S. crude rose 0.36% to $52.64 a barrel. Oil futures on Thursday touched the lowest in nearly two months as the weak U.S. economic data heightened concerns that excess supplies will push prices lower.

For the week, U.S. crude futures were on course for a 5.8% decline, which would be the worst performance since July 19.

Spot gold, a safe-haven asset that investors often buy during times of heightened risk, rose 0.29% to $1,509.11 per ounce, on course for a 0.84% weekly gain. [GOL/]

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Stanley White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 26201.04 Delayed Quote.12.32%
NASDAQ 100 1.16% 7638.39457 Delayed Quote.21.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.12% 7872.264943 Delayed Quote.19.19%
NIKKEI 225 -2.01% 21341.74 Real-time Quote.9.35%
S&P 500 0.80% 2910.63 Delayed Quote.16.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aMalaysia's August exports fall 0.8%, against a forecast rise
RE
12:17aJapan finance minister plays down need for stimulus after tax hike
RE
12:17aWORLD RUGBY : Secret fitness regime behind the sensation of Shizuoka
PU
12:16aJapan finmin plays down need for stimulus after tax hike
RE
12:16aFriday's Jobs Report to Offer Clues on U.S. Economy's Resilience
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aMalaysia's Trade Surplus Declined in August Due to Fall in Exports
DJ
12:14aModerate U.S. job growth expected in September
RE
10/04VERISART : The Pioneer of Blockchain Certification For The Visual Arts Raises $2.5 million in Series Seed Funding
BU
10/03SoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4Planes, cheese, whisky and wine on U.S. tariff target list
5RÉMY COINTREAU : NEW TARIFFS ON EU FOOD WILL BOOST PRICES, COST U.S. JOBS: industry
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group