Global Markets Creep Higher -- Update

05/15/2020 | 03:09am EDT

By Xie Yu

International stocks rose, as investors weighed mixed Chinese economic data and the implications of renewed tensions between the U.S. and China.

By early afternoon on Friday in Hong Kong, the city's Hang Seng Index was up by 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite and South Korea's Kospi Composite added 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8%. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.3%, helped by a rally in resources companies including global miner BHP Group Ltd.

E-mini S&P 500 futures seesawed between small gains and losses. U.S. indexes gained in choppy trading on Thursday, aided by a surge in financial stocks.

Chinese retail sales fell 7.5% year-over-year in April, while fixed-asset investment dropped 10.3% in the first four months of the year, data showed Friday, both worse than consensus forecasts. However, April industrial production rose 3.9% versus a year earlier, beating expectations.

China's economy continued to recover in April, but overall activities haven't returned to normal levels yet, an official said, noting employment pressure and challenges for exports.

"What we saw today tells us the economic recovery [in China] may take longer than expected," said Ken Wong, equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments. He added: "The market has not fully priced in what may happen with a much deeper trade war as tension rises between the world's two superpowers."

On Thursday, President Trump said he was considering whether to require Chinese companies to follow U.S. accounting rules to be listed on American stock exchanges, and criticized China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital, a hedge fund-management firm based in New York, said a media report Thursday about potential deal making in the banking industry had helped rekindle animal spirits in the U.S. market.

"There is an underlying expectation that it's time to rotate into laggard, under-owned 'value' sectors like banks, industrials and energy. We will see in the coming weeks if there is follow-through," Mr. Hayes said. Value stocks are often defined as companies whose shares trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 0.625% from 0.617%. Yields move inversely to bond prices.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.9% to $31.70 a barrel.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com

