Global Markets Drift, U.S. Stock Futures Decline

By Xie Yu

International markets were little changed, with few major coronavirus developments to drive trading, while a 0.7% drop in E-mini S&P 500 futures suggested U.S. markets could retreat on Thursday.

By late morning Hong Kong time Thursday, the city's Hang Seng Index, Japan's Nikkei 225, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and China's Shanghai Composite had all risen or fallen less than 0.2%. South Korea's Kospi Composite added 0.4%.

Daniel Gerard, senior multiasset strategist at State Street Global Markets, said investors were trying to better understand the potential for an economic turnaround in the third quarter. For now, he said, they are neither aggressively adding to nor cutting back positions in riskier assets, such as shares. "We do not see anyone with a lot of conviction in risk-seeking, or risk-aversion," Mr. Gerard said.

A survey of Japanese purchasing managers in both services and manufacturing, released Thursday, showed a severe downturn continuing in Asia's second-largest economy. The au Jibun Bank Flash Composite PMI came in at 27.4, far below the 50 mark that separates improvement from deterioration. Other IHS Markit PMI indexes for major European economies and the U.S. are due later Thursday.

Investors will watch China's annual legislative conclave, which starts Friday, for new spending plans, progress in coronavirus-vaccine development and more clues about economic-recovery patterns, Mr. Gerard said.

In a fresh sign of tensions between the U.S. and China, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved legislation that could force Chinese companies to give up their listings on American stock exchanges.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. treasury ticked down to 0.659% from 0.679%. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, added 0.9% to $36.07.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com