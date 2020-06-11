Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Global Markets Drop on Downbeat Fed Message -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:43am EDT

By Xie Yu and Caitlin Ostroff

International stocks declined, after the Federal Reserve vowed to keep its monetary policy aggressive and struck a cautious note on jobs, prompting investors to revisit their assumptions about U.S. economic recovery.

Stock-index futures tied to the S&P 500 shed 1.5%, suggesting a lower opening for U.S. markets Thursday.

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.2%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8%. Stock benchmarks in Japan and Australia dropped by 2.8% and 3.1%, respectively. The Shanghai Composite retreated 0.8% and the South Korean Kospi Composite fell 0.9%.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve officials signaled plans to keep interest rates near zero for years, and said they would maintain their recent pace of purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell played down data showing the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs in May, saying millions of people might not return to their prior roles or industries, and it "could be some years before we get back to those people finding jobs."

Fed projections for the U.S. economy in 2021 were unusually uncertain, with at least one official projecting a 1% contraction while most expected growth of around 5%.

Investors are becoming cautious about the outlook, said Ken Wong, Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments.

"If the Fed assumes that the U.S. won't reach full recovery by 2022, and jobs won't come back to acceptable levels, then what will happen to 2021?" he asked. He said a lot of pricing in the equity markets implied a very strong recovery next year.

The Fed reminded investors the economic situation remains complicated and far from normal, and in particular that the labor market is still weak, said David Gaud, chief investment officer for Asia at Pictet Wealth Management.

Mr. Gaud said stocks in sectors whose performance is closely tied to economic cycles had helped drive the most recent leg of the market rebound, alongside deep-value stocks -- shares that look cheap based on measures such as earnings or book value. However, Mr. Gaud said investors needed to be careful to stick to higher-quality companies, given indications that the economic recovery won't be V-shaped.

The dollar strengthened, with the WSJ Dollar Index adding 0.4%. That put the index, which tracks the dollar against 16 other currencies, on course to break a 10-day stretch of declines that had pushed it to its weakest point since March 9.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 0.708% from 0.744% Wednesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, shed 3.5% to $40.26 a barrel.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com and Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.04% 26989.99 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.13677 Delayed Quote.1.07%
HANG SENG 0.16% 25077.5 Real-time Quote.-11.04%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.99% 2149.61 Real-time Quote.-0.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.01% 40.3 Delayed Quote.-38.24%
NASDAQ 100 1.28% 10094.255904 Delayed Quote.14.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.67% 10020.346202 Delayed Quote.10.93%
S&P 500 -0.53% 3190.14 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.03% 3504.03 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.03% 3527.58 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -2.25% 359.92 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -2.23% 786.65 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
WTI -1.15% 38.119 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
03:43aGlobal Markets Drop on Downbeat Fed Message -- Update
DJ
01:46aGlobal Markets Drop on Downbeat Fed Message
DJ
01:35aEUROPE : European shares slide on Fed outlook, worries of new virus cases
RE
12:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop on concerns about patchy demand recovery, record U.S. stocks
RE
12:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices drop on concerns about patchy demand recovery, record U.S. stocks
RE
06/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Fed Statement -- 3rd Update
DJ
06/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Fed Statement -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Fed Statement -- 2nd Update
DJ
06/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Fed Statement -- Update
DJ
06/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Fed Statement
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
3COATS GROUP PLC : British companies seek extra time to plug ballooning pension gaps - sources
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
5SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Big rate cut no quick fix for Russian economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group