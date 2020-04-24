Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Global Markets Ease as Investors Digest Economic Hit From Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 03:55am EDT

By Xie Yu and Joe Wallace

World stocks traded lower, as signs of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on jobs and business activity weighed on markets.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 ticked down 0.3%, suggesting the blue-chip index may slip after a volatile day of trading on Thursday. European stocks fell, pushing the Stoxx Europe 600 down 1.3%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.9% lower, while South Korea's Kospi Composite eased 1.3%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 0.4%. The exception was Australia, where the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5%.

The Nikkei retreated 3.2% on the week, its first pullback in three weeks, while the S&P/ASX 200 shed about 4.5%, its first such decline in five weeks, and the Kospi Composite fell 1.3%. Benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai were also on track to post weekly drops for the first time in several weeks.

U.S. stocks had a turbulent session Thursday, closing flat after early gains were wiped out by reports of a setback for a key drug to treat Covid-19.

"The market has been getting its head around how much permanent damage is to be brought by the virus. And the latest figure tells us the U.S. labor market is in a bloodbath," said Govinda Finn, an economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Data published Thursday showed about 4.4 million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total claims for the past five weeks to more than 26 million.

Separate figures showed business activity, as measured by surveys of purchasing managers, plunged in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Mr. Finn said his institution projected U.S. unemployment would peak at 19% by the middle of this year, as the pandemic was battering the economy much more quickly than the global financial crisis.

Layoffs directly hit consumption and social distancing was also discouraging spending. The size and persistence of the shock will cause some permanent scarring to the U.S. economy, with consumption accounting for roughly 70% of gross domestic product, he said.

Zheng Fang, chief investment officer at Keywise Capital Management, a Hong Kong-based hedge fund, said after recent rallies, neither earnings nor the progress with coronavirus treatments justified further gains in U.S. or mainland Chinese stocks.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 0.589% from 0.613% Thursday. Yields move in the opposite direction to bond prices.

Oil prices extended a rebound that began Wednesday. U.S. crude-oil futures for June delivery added 1.9% to $16.82 a barrel. Brent crude, the global gauge, rose 1.7% to $25.20.

Write to Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com and Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 23515.26 Delayed Quote.-17.74%
HANG SENG -0.20% 23886.03 Real-time Quote.-15.10%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.47% 1887.04 Real-time Quote.-12.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8641.497455 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 8494.753037 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
NIKKEI 225 -0.86% 19262 Real-time Quote.-18.50%
S&P 500 -0.05% 2797.8 Delayed Quote.-13.40%
S&P/ASX 200 0.49% 5242.6 Real-time Quote.-21.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
03:55aGlobal Markets Ease as Investors Digest Economic Hit From Pandemic
DJ
03:32aEUROPE : European shares slide as pandemic jitters return
RE
03:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 tracks global mood lower as retail sales sink
RE
02:55aGlobal Markets Ease
DJ
12:49aGlobal Markets Ease
DJ
04/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Give Up Gains in Another Wild Session
DJ
04/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Give Up Gains After Jobless Claims
DJ
04/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After Jobless Claims
DJ
04/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Jobless Claims
DJ
04/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Jobless Claims
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Keyspaces (for Apache Cassandra)
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Collaboration to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities For its C..
5ENI SPA : ENI : Swung to a Loss in 1Q

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group