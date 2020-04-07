Global Markets Follow U.S. Higher

By Xie Yu and Anna Hirtenstein

Global stocks extended gains Tuesday as early indications that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic was slowing helped buoy markets.

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rallied 3.5%, a day after the blue-chips index jumped almost 8% in New York. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 2.8%, and major Asian stock benchmarks closed higher.

Authorities have warned that the coronavirus infections are likely to peak in the coming week in both the U.S. and the U.K. Meanwhile, other hard-hit countries in Europe including Italy and Spain have reported a slowdown in new infections following strict containment measures, leading to speculation that lockdowns may be eased in a few weeks.

"It's hard to reject the view that things are improving. Markets have been celebrating this in the last couple of days," said Paul O'Connor, head of multiasset at Janus Henderson.

Still, markets are likely to remain turbulent, he said. "Uncertainty really compresses investors' time horizons and basically means that people are reacting to whatever's in front of them at the moment," according to Mr. O'Connor.

Travel and leisure stocks were among the best performers in Europe and in U.S. premarket trading. EasyJet soared 20% in London after the carrier tapped a U.K. government-aid program for short-term credit. The company's ability to access the funding suggests that it could withstand the economic downturn, provided that the spread of the coronavirus continues to slow, according to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at brokerage CMC Markets.

"Markets are pricing in a return to normality for airlines sooner rather than later," Mr. Hewson said. That optimism is also driving hotel stocks higher, he added.

Several U.S. airlines gained in premarket trading. United Airlines Holdings jumped 10.3%, while American Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines also advanced. In Europe, the gainers included British Airways parent company International Consolidated Airlines.

The rise in risk appetite led some investors to sell the safest government bonds. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 0.745%, from 0.675% Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall. Germany's benchmark 10-year bund yield rose to minus 0.369% from minus 0.417%.

Oil prices also ticked higher, with the global benchmark Brent crude advancing 2.7% to $33.95 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rallied more, gaining 4.2%.

In currency markets, the ICE Dollar Index slipped 0.5%. The greenback has been wavering as worries about the coronavirus abate and renew along with risk appetite, according to Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura. "It's definitely a risk-on day," leading some investors to sell the dollar, he said.

The spread of the virus in the U.S. is a crucial variable for investors, with more than a quarter of global cases now there, according to Paul Hsiao, an economist at PineBridge Investments. Investors will focus on the effectiveness of health-care policy, as well as fiscal and monetary responses, he said.

Later in the day, the eurozone's finance ministers are scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss a plan for collective aid to prop up the bloc's economy. While Germany has historically disagreed with issuing common debt, leaders are expected to discuss other means of channeling funds to the continent's worst-hit areas.

A key question is whether leaders will agree to transfer capital from Europe's richer nations to the poorer ones, or if they will help arrange cheap loans that will add to the debt pile of vulnerable countries such as Italy, said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "I'm more hopeful than I've ever been that proper transfers could come about, the situation is so dire," he said.

In Asia, major markets closed higher on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's Shanghai Composite both rose 2% Tuesday.

"People are trying to identify risks and opportunities now," said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities. The outbreak's arc in China shows that the new coronavirus and measures to contain it would lead to slower growth, rising unemployment, sluggish demand, disrupted supply chains and more defaults, he cautioned.

At the same time, "China's case shows when new infections peaked out, the market would bottom out," and this is what global investors now expect, Mr. Pang added.

