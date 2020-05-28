Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Global Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Stocks Fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 02:07am EDT

By Frances Yoon

Some international stock indexes rose, following U.S. markets higher on optimism over signs of an economic recovery and plans for additional stimulus, while shares fell in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In Thursday afternoon trading in Hong Kong, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 had jumped about 1.2%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.9%.

China's Shanghai Composite and South Korea's Kospi Composite each declined by less than 1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.8%. The Chinese yuan weakened against the dollar. E-mini S&P 500 futures, flipping between small gains and losses, were up 0.2%.

U.S. stocks surged Wednesday, reaching highs not seen since early March, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2%.

"We have a FOMO rally--a fear of missing out," said Michael Drummey, head of U.S. equity risk trading at Mizuho Americas LLC. "People are frustrated that they missed out on the rally in the past few days, and that frustration is only growing."

Mr. Drummey said investors across the globe are picking up stocks that were sold during the height of the pandemic, but continue to debate whether to buy overvalued stocks, or to invest in companies that still face challenges from a slow recovery.

However, he warned that stocks could be due for a reasonably sized pullback because of the economic uncertainties ahead. "The market is acting in a way that doesn't really line up with that uncertainty," he said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department had determined Hong Kong no longer has a high degree of autonomy from China. That clears the way for President Trump to implement a range of possible measures, including revoking special arrangements on trade.

"Investors are worried about whether that means there could be new trade barriers introduced," said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank. "We're not likely to get a solution on this immediately, so this will be lingering on investors' minds until we get clarity on what the U.S. intends to do with Hong Kong."

Mr. Chang added that the weakness in China's currency also reflected the heightened U.S.-China tensions.

In the offshore markets, the yuan weakened slightly to trade at 7.1802 to the dollar, according to FactSet. That put it close to its weakest levels since China started allowing offshore trading of the currency in 2010. Last September, the yuan depreciated beyond 7.19.

The People's Bank of China set a daily midpoint for trading of the more tightly controlled onshore yuan at 7.1277 to the dollar. That was only slightly stronger than Tuesday's fixing, which was the weakest since February 2008. The onshore yuan was trading at 7.1659 by early afternoon Shanghai time.

Paul Sandhu, head of multiasset quant solutions for Asia-Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said while trade tensions help explain the weakness in the yuan, Chinese investors' pursuit of higher returns overseas is another reason pressure is building on the currency.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 0.02 percentage point to 0.693%. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

U.S. crude-oil prices fell 3.2% to $31.77 a barrel.

Write to Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.00% 2.85 End-of-day quote.-14.41%
BNP PARIBAS 8.82% 33.735 Real-time Quote.-36.14%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.21% 25548.27 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
HANG SENG -0.61% 23260.08 Real-time Quote.-17.49%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.16% 2032.51 Real-time Quote.-7.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 34.11 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.55% 9442.045813 Delayed Quote.7.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 9412.357817 Delayed Quote.4.10%
NIKKEI 225 0.70% 21419.23 Real-time Quote.-10.08%
S&P 500 1.48% 3036.13 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
S&P/ASX 200 1.32% 5851.1 Real-time Quote.-13.53%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.12% 3373.28 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.25% 3424.09 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.18% 7.1784 Delayed Quote.2.66%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.20% 7.1572 Delayed Quote.2.49%
WTI 0.08% 31.834 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
02:07aGlobal Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Stocks Fall
DJ
01:09aGlobal Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Stocks Fall
DJ
12:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks to end year around current levels as virus takes toll - Reuters poll
RE
12:20aEUROPE : A long and winding road to recovery for European stocks - Reuters poll
RE
12:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil drops as surprise U.S. stock build douses demand recovery hopes
RE
12:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil drops as surprise U.S. stock build douses demand recovery hopes
RE
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds -- Update
DJ
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
05/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Pare Gains as Big Tech Tumbles
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3APPLE INC. : Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro -- Update
4FLEX LNG LTD. : Flex LNG Q1, 2020 Earnings Release
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Gum, mints and snack bar sales slump, as U.S. consumers order online amid COVID-19 c..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group