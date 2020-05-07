Global Markets Mostly Edge Up

By Caitlin Ostroff and Xie Yu

U.S. stock futures rebounded Thursday ahead of data that is likely to show new unemployment claims dropped, while bond markets signaled greater caution among investors.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 rose 1.6%, suggesting that U.S. stocks may recover ground after the opening bell.

Bond investors' risk appetite seemed to be more muted, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury ticking up to 0.711%, from 0.709% Wednesday. The yield had jumped Wednesday after the Treasury Department announced it would increase the supply of longer-dated debt to pay for stimulus measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

Investors have had a mixed response in recent weeks to the record number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits. The data for the week ending May 2, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, are forecast to show millions more in jobs lost across the country. While the total applications have already surpassed 30 million since mid-March, some fund managers have chosen to take heart from the drop to about half of the 6.9 million filed in the last week of March.

President Trump's pledge on Wednesday to shift resources to reopening the economy and developing a vaccine have also buoyed optimism. Health authorities are cautioning against moving too quickly, in case the number of infections and fatalities climbs again, but some business owners have pressed for easing of restrictions to bolster the economy.

"What you're really trading and thinking about is the recovery: Is it going to be a swift recovery or is the recovery going to be much longer than that?" said Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "It's clear the market seems to be pricing in scenario one."

At the same time, fresh signs of a deterioration in relations between the U.S. and China are weighing on sentiment, with the two governments exchanging barbs as the coronavirus pandemic deepens the rancor. Mr. Trump has said he is considering using tariffs and other ways to collect compensation from Beijing.

"The mood of the market so far has been grasping for positives," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe. "If the trade war restarts again or if we see a rebound of cases, that could see the market move toward a much more pessimistic worldview."

Ahead of the opening bell, shares in Lyft rose almost 15% after the ride-hailing company's first-quarter earnings Wednesday suggested that it was resilient to the worst of the pandemic. Uber Technologies, which will post results after markets close, climbed almost 7%.

Other major U.S. companies including Raytheon Technologies and ViacomCBS are among those scheduled to report earnings starting at 6:30 a.m.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.7%, led higher by U.K. and German stocks.

The British pound ticked up 0.1% after comments from the Bank of England's policy makers suggested that they might be willing to back additional bond buying to support the economic recovery. The BOE held off on further stimulus measures at its latest meeting, and said it expects the U.K. economy to shrink by around 25% in the second quarter.

The Turkish lira fell to a record low against the dollar Thursday as investors speculated that its central bank would have limited ability to stymie its decline going forward.

Asian markets were mixed by the close, with benchmark indexes in China and Hong Kong edging lower while the Japanese gauge ticked higher.

Data Thursday showed China's exports rebounded in April, beating market expectations by growing 3.5% from the previous year in dollar terms. But exports are likely to fall back sharply in May as business activity slowed for China's global trade partners, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics.

"The threat of additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods shouldn't be ignored given the likelihood that the 'phase one' trade deal soon falls apart," Mr. Evans-Pritchard said.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower Wednesday, while the Nasdaq Composite rose, as investors tried to untangle data and earnings to determine what the economy might look like in the months ahead.

Investors are grappling with a range of questions, from the pace of economic reopening to the long-term effects of central bank support, according to Martin Hennecke, Asia investment director with St. James's Place Wealth Management.

"No one can predict exactly how Covid-19 will play out from here, and there are always other risks present as well," Mr. Hennecke said, pointing to high government debt-levels as one potential trigger for volatility. Concerns were resurfacing about trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and whether that could prompt currency devaluations to support exports, he said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 3.8% to $30.82 a barrel.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com