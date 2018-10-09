Log in
Global Markets Muted, Higher Yields in Focus

10/09/2018 | 09:55am CEST

By Georgi Kantchev

Global stocks were muted Tuesday, as investors continued to weigh the impact of rising bond yields on market sentiment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was broadly flat shortly after the open. Asian markets were mixed, with big losses in Japan and small gains in China.

On Wall Street, futures pointed to an opening loss of 0.2% for the S&P 500.

Equity markets have been rattled by a selloff in U.S. government bonds, which sent yields to new peaks in recent weeks. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 3.250% on Tuesday from 3.227%, hitting its highest level in seven-and-a-half years. Yields move inversely to prices.

Higher yields make riskier investments like stocks less attractive to investors and can also contribute to a slowdown in the economy. This added to a volatile stretch for markets, already under pressure from international trade frictions, problems in the eurozone and volatility in emerging markets.

"We've been used to low yields for years, so if yields continue to go up, that could cause a meaningful drop in equity prices," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "So far, it's contained, but we're watching."

Investors were also watching for the latest moves in the trade spat between U.S. and China.

In a rare public confrontation, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exchanged testy words with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday, with Mr. Wang accusing the U.S. of escalating trade friction.

With little signs of a detente in the trade spat between the world's two biggest markets, investors were also looking for any tariff impacts on the global economy.

Late Monday, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecasts for global economic growth this year and next, citing rising trade protectionism and instability in emerging markets.

The IMF said the global economy will expand 3.7% this year, down from its April estimate of 3.9%.

In currencies, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was up 0.1%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.3% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.1%. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%

Brent crude, the global oil price benchmark, was up 0.8% while gold was up 0.3%.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -3.72% 2716.51 End-of-day quote.-18.03%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26486.78 Delayed Quote.7.15%
HANG SENG -1.44% 26201.08 Real-time Quote.-12.47%
NASDAQ 100 -0.62% 7352.8231 Delayed Quote.15.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.67% 7735.9488 Delayed Quote.12.82%
NIKKEI 225 -1.32% 23469.39 Real-time Quote.4.48%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2884.51 Real-time Quote.7.93%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 95.76 End-of-day quote.4.25%
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.