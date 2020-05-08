Global Markets Rise Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

By Joe Wallace and Xie Yu

Global shares rose Friday, boosted by signs of an easing in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing as investors waited for a historic U.S. jobs report to reveal the damage to the labor market.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 index rose 0.8%, suggesting the blue-chip index will extend its rally when trading begins in New York. The Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.6%, led by shares in construction and materials companies.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.6% higher.

Investors' sentiment was buoyed by a report that top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China spoke on the telephone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for their phase-one trade deal. The call, reported by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, came after President Trump threatened to "terminate" the trade deal signed in January.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen in recent days, unnerving investors. Some feared the two countries would return to imposing tit-for-tat tariffs and other barriers to commerce, adding further strain on the world economy.

"People thought they could put the trade war on the back burner," said Cliff Tan, head of East Asian markets research at MUFG. "It was a very unpleasant thought that they may have to deal with that as well as the pandemic."

Mr. Tan expects trade hostilities to be deferred until after both the U.S. and Chinese governments have finished trying to get the pandemic under control.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the monthly report from the U.S. Labor Department, which is expected to show the coronavirus pandemic inflicted the biggest one-month blow to the jobs market on record. The unemployment rate probably shot up to 16.1% in April from 4.4% in March, according to economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Employers shed 22 million nonfarm jobs, equivalent to erasing every position created in the past decade, the forecasts suggest.

Stocks have kept rising in the face of an economic crisis because of steps the Federal Reserve took to free up capital markets, said Shep Perkins, chief investment officer for equities at Putnam Investments. "Companies are raising a lot of money: that's important," he said. "The stock market is going to be able to look through the crisis even though it's depression-like."

Earnings season is in its final stretch, with Noble Energy and utility company Exelon among companies due to report earnings starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. Among the 85% of S&P 500 companies that have posted results for the first quarter, earnings per share have fallen by 13.6%, according to FactSet.

"There's so much we don't know right now," said Gary Robinson, who manages investments in U.S. stocks for Baillie Gifford. "One the one hand, we've got unprecedented stimulus, and on the other hand ballooning levels of unemployment."

Investors have flocked to technology stocks on expectations that the pandemic will accelerate a trend toward e-commerce and home working, Mr. Robinson said. Whereas the S&P 500 remains 11% below where it started the year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on Thursday closed in positive territory for 2020 for the first time in two months.

Brent crude, the benchmark for international energy markets, rose 2% to $30.06 a barrel. Saudi Arabia's decision to raise the official export prices of its crude for buyers in Europe and the Mediterranean signaled its commitment to cutting oil supplies, analysts said.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com