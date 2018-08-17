Global Markets Steady After a Volatile Week

By Riva Gold

Global markets were mostly steady Friday, capping a rocky week driven by a crisis in Turkey, a selloff in Asian technology shares and concerns about world trade.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was flat in early trading after a small rise in Japanese and South Korean equities. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening advance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average following its biggest one-day gain in four months.

The Turkish lira, a key proxy this week of stress in emerging markets, was up 0.5% against the dollar Friday, on track to end the week around 11% higher even as it nursed heavy losses for the month-to-date.

The recent rebound in the Turkish currency came after Qatar announced a $15 billion support package and the country's banking regulator moved to limit the amount of the local currency banks can swap for foreign currencies with counterparts.

Still, many investors remain concerned about the situation in Turkey and its potential to spillover into other emerging markets.

"The forces unleashed by the crisis in Turkey have still some way to run before burning themselves out," Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at BNY Mellon, wrote in a note Friday, also pointing to pressure on the Indian rupee, which has fallen 1.3% this week.

Beyond Turkey, concerns about China's technology sector, its currency, and trade relations between the U.S. and China have been key drivers of global markets in recent sessions.

Some investors say recent policy developments have been harder to stomach than the political uncertainties around issues like North Korea that had previously been in focus.

"Korea we thought was all noise [...] so we bought back on that" said David Vickers, senior portfolio Manager at Russell Investments. More recently, however, he has lightened up on equity exposure.

"With trade, we have to be a little more circumspect because we have the potential for a tit-for-tat race to the bottom that could have significant ramifications for earnings."

Signs of a modest breakthrough in U.S.-China trade relations helped markets recover Thursday. Officials from Washington and Beijing said Thursday they would hold lower-level talks later this month on the trade dispute.

Still, the Shanghai Composite was down another 1.1% Friday, deepening heavy declines from recent sessions.

Prices of commodities have also remained under pressure for most of the week, with copper down 4.5% and Brent crude oil off 2% since Monday. Both were little changed Friday.

"Commodities weakening tells us [investors] are not overly optimistic on the rebound potential of China," said Matthew Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged up 0.4% after five sessions of losses as index heavyweight Tencent Holdings rebounded 3.3%. Shares of the internet giant remained down roughly 9% for the week after it reported its first year-over-year quarterly profit drop in more than a decade.

