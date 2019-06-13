Global Mastermind Capital : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Log in
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

06/13/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL MASTERMIND CAPITAL LIMITED

環 球 大 通 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 905)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Global Mastermind Capital Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") and the notice (the "Notice") of the annual general meeting dated 26 April 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

Number of votes

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

(Approximate %)

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited

391,756,039

0

consolidated financial statements of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

and its subsidiaries and the reports of the Directors

and the auditor of the Company for the year ended

31 December 2018.

2.

(a) To re-elect Mr. MUNG Kin Keung as executive

391,756,039

0

Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(b) To r e - e l e c t M r. F U N G Wa i C h i n g a s

391,756,039

0

independent non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(c) To authorise the Board to fix the Directors'

391,756,039

0

remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as

391,756,039

0

the auditor of the Company and authorise the Board

(100%)

(0%)

to fix its remuneration.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,

391,756,039

0

issue and deal with additional shares of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

pursuant to ordinary resolution numbered 4 of the

Notice.

5.

To give a general mandate to the Directors to

391,756,039

0

repurchase shares of the Company pursuant to

(100%)

(0%)

ordinary resolution numbered 5 of the Notice.

6.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

391,756,039

0

Directors to issue new shares of the Company

(100%)

(0%)

pursuant to ordinary resolution numbered 6 of the

Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all the

resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 700,333,925 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the AGM but abstain from voting in favour of any resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Secretaries Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

By order of the Board

Global Mastermind Capital Limited

Mung Kin Keung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of the Company comprises two executive directors, namely, Mr. MUNG Kin Keung (Chairman) and Mr. MUNG Bun Man, Alan; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. LEI Seng Fat, Mr. FUNG Wai Ching and Mr. POON Wai Hoi, Percy.

Disclaimer

Global Mastermind Capital Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:28:02 UTC
