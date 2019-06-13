Global Mastermind Capital : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL MASTERMIND CAPITAL LIMITED

環 球 大 通 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 905)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 13 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Global Mastermind Capital Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") and the notice (the "Notice") of the annual general meeting dated 26 April 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on Thursday, 13 June 2019, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

For identification purposes only

