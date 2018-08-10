Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Mattress Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

The "Global Mattress Market By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to Global mattress market is projected to surpass $ 42 billion by 2023

Growth in the market is led by increasing demand for mattresses from rising number of households as well as commercial and institutional sectors, which include hospitality, education and corporate sectors. Moreover, increasing inflow of innovative products that offer enhanced sleep comfort to the users is further expected to positively impact the global mattress market over the next five years.

Global Mattress Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of mattress in global market:

  • Mattress Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Global mattress market is controlled by these major players, namely:

  • Tempur Sealy International, Inc
  • Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC
  • Sleep Number Corporation
  • Corsicana Mattress Company
  • Sheela Foam Limited
  • Dorel Industries Inc.
  • Hilding Anders AB
  • Casper Sleep Inc.
  • King Koil Licensing Company
  • Kingsdown, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Mattress: Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Mattress Market Outlook

6. Global Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

7. Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

8. Global Latex Mattress Market Outlook

9. Global Air Filled Mattress Market Outlook

10. Global Water Mattress Market Outlook

11. Global Other Mattress Market Outlook

12. Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Outlook

13. North America Mattress Market Outlook

14. Europe Mattress Market Outlook

15. Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Outlook

16. South America Mattress Market Outlook

17. Porter's Five Force Analysis

18. Market Dynamics

19. Market Trends and Developments

20. Competitive Landscape

21. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ld5mdt/global_mattress?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pAEGON : to divest last block of US life reinsurance business
BU
01:01pL BRANDS, INC. : L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Webcast
AQ
01:01pNEVADA CLEAN MAGNESIUM : Announces Results of AGM
AQ
01:01pForesters offers Emergency Assistance to members in Ontario
BU
01:01pUNUM GROUP : DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Unum Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
01:01pDENVER ZOO : Selects Bert Vescolani as New President & CEO
BU
01:00pVARD : Despatch Of Notice Pursuant To Section 215(3) Of The Companies Act
PU
01:00pTRIY CAPI : TRINITY CAPITAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:00pRESTORATION ROBOTICS INC : DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Restoration Robotics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
12:59pAMADEUS IT : Spain's Amadeus to buy U.S.-based TravelClick for $1.52 billion
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : At bargain prices, European banks attract value-hungry investors
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Dropbox results top estimates on higher subscriber additions
3NOVOZYMES A/S : NOVOZYMES A/S : Interim report for the first half of 2018
4SCHOUW & CO A/S : SCHOUW A/S : & Co. realises a good Q2 2018, but lowers full-year EBITDA guidance
5OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : GSR Capital to Invest in tZERO at $1.5 Billion Valuation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.