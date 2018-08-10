Global Mattress Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mattress Market By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to Global mattress market is projected to surpass $ 42 billion by 2023

Growth in the market is led by increasing demand for mattresses from rising number of households as well as commercial and institutional sectors, which include hospitality, education and corporate sectors. Moreover, increasing inflow of innovative products that offer enhanced sleep comfort to the users is further expected to positively impact the global mattress market over the next five years.

Global Mattress Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of mattress in global market:

Mattress Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Innerspring, Memory Foam, Latex and Others), By Size (Twin, Twin XL, Full Size and Others), By End Use (Residential, Commercial and Institutional), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Global mattress market is controlled by these major players, namely:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Corsicana Mattress Company

Sheela Foam Limited

Dorel Industries Inc.

Hilding Anders AB

Casper Sleep Inc.

King Koil Licensing Company

Kingsdown, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Mattress: Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Mattress Market Outlook

6. Global Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

7. Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

8. Global Latex Mattress Market Outlook

9. Global Air Filled Mattress Market Outlook

10. Global Water Mattress Market Outlook

11. Global Other Mattress Market Outlook

12. Asia-Pacific Mattress Market Outlook

13. North America Mattress Market Outlook

14. Europe Mattress Market Outlook

15. Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Outlook

16. South America Mattress Market Outlook

17. Porter's Five Force Analysis

18. Market Dynamics

19. Market Trends and Developments

20. Competitive Landscape

21. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ld5mdt/global_mattress?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005322/en/