Global Measuring Robots Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 07:17pm CEST

The "Global Measuring Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global measuring robots market to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% during the period 2018-2022

Global Measuring Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue from the use of measuring robots market across end-user industries.

Measuring robots are used to measure the coordinates and dimensions of a product as per the computer fed design. The robotic solutions are provided with scanners, vision systems, and end of art tooling (EOAT) to measure the product. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased adoption of robots in aerospace industry. Aircraft manufacturers are witnessing a huge number of orders for commercial and military aircraft, resulting in increased adoption of high-end technologies such as robots, by the industry players, to remain competitive in the market and to increase production.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing. Lean manufacturing refers to the method that reduces waste generated during the manufacturing process without compromising on productivity.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • AMETEK
  • General Electric
  • Metrologic Group
  • Midea Group

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Automotive
  • Electronics and semiconductor
  • Metal
  • Oil and gas
  • Aerospace and shipbuilding
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity by geography

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased adoption of robots in aerospace industry
  • Integration of vision system
  • Integration of IoT in robotics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5fwk9w/global_measuring?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
