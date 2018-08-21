Global Measuring Robots Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global measuring robots market to grow at a CAGR of 17.22% during
the period 2018-2022
Global Measuring Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an
in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report
covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming
years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report
considers the revenue from the use of measuring robots market across
end-user industries.
Measuring robots are used to measure the coordinates and dimensions of a
product as per the computer fed design. The robotic solutions are
provided with scanners, vision systems, and end of art tooling (EOAT) to
measure the product. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is
the increased adoption of robots in aerospace industry. Aircraft
manufacturers are witnessing a huge number of orders for commercial and
military aircraft, resulting in increased adoption of high-end
technologies such as robots, by the industry players, to remain
competitive in the market and to increase production.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing. Lean
manufacturing refers to the method that reduces waste generated during
the manufacturing process without compromising on productivity.
Key vendors
-
ABB
-
AMETEK
-
General Electric
-
Metrologic Group
-
Midea Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
-
Comparison by end-user
-
Automotive
-
Electronics and semiconductor
-
Metal
-
Oil and gas
-
Aerospace and shipbuilding
-
Others
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Geographical segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Market opportunity by geography
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increased adoption of robots in aerospace industry
-
Integration of vision system
-
Integration of IoT in robotics
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
