Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Meat Market 2019-2023 | Rising Prominence of Private Label Brands Drives Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

The global meat market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005674/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global meat market for the period 2019-20 ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global meat market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global meat market is the rise in meat consumption. The global per capita consumption of meat has been growing steadily over the last decade. Also, the growing population is driving the meat market, resulting in increased production capacity and supply. The people have become more conscious of protein intake in their daily diet, which has led to increased meat consumption.

As per Technavio, the growing prominence of private label brands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global meat market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global meat market: Growing prominence of private label brands

Many major retailers around the world have been introducing their brands of meat products to capitalize on the rising demand. The private label processed meat products are affordable and ready to cook and hence, they are becoming popular among consumers. These meat products are stocked at retail stores and are attracting consumers as they are available at prices lower than those of branded products.

“The private label product segment grew in terms of scope and size during the last decade. The price-sensitive consumers are more likely to purchase private label meat products owing to their low cost. Some of the private label meat products in the US are Great Value from Walmart and Archer Farms Foods from Target,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global meat market: Segmentation analysis

This meat market analysis report segments the market by product (pork, poultry, beef, and others), type (processed and fresh), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The pork segment held the largest meat market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 46% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Europe led the market in 2018 with approximately 31% of the market share, followed by APAC and North America respectively. Europe is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aBIOFRONTERA AG : Biofrontera announces preliminary unaudited sales revenue and updates consolidated net income guidance for the full year 2018
EQ
11:09aNEWMARK : 2019 Ushers in Elite Tenant Roster at Met Square as Trophy-Quality Amenities Deliver
PU
11:09aTURBOATOM : The updated museum of “Turboatom” played host to visitors
PU
11:09aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11:08aThree Healthcare Facilities Add Fujifilm Digital Radiography Solutions
PR
11:08aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against AXOGEN, INC. – AXGN
GL
11:08aINTERNATIONAL PAPER : Again Selected to FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:08aVeeam Expands Leadership in Cloud Data Management
BU
11:08aGuardian Recognized for Award-Winning Customer Care Across Insurance and Wealth Management Product Lines
GL
11:08aCIBC ASSET MANAGEMENT INC : . Opens the Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase
5LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.