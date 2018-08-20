Global Meat Substitute Market 2018-2023 - Soy-based Meat Substitutes are the Most Popular - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Meat Substitute Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)"
The global meat substitute market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8%
during the forecast period, 2018-2023.
Currently, the global campaign of go vegetarian is the most powerful
influencer of the demand for such products. Health benefits of this
cholesterol-free protein, with meat-like texture, is the main factor
promoting the growth of meat substitute products.
Soy-based products such as tofu, miso, yaso, natto, and seitan are fast
becoming popular among consumers. For market growth, product innovation
and artificial meat taste are incorporated in the meat substitute
products.
Key Highlights
-
Veganism is the New Fad
-
Soy-based Meat Substitutes are the Most Popular
-
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region
Soylent is a brand that launched a new product like chewable nutrition
bar. The food bar is nut-free, vegan, and lactose-free, and uses soy
protein, algal flour, beet sugar, and other vitamins and minerals.
Sporting a label of "food bar," the new product promises to fill 12.5
percent of a persons daily caloric needs.
Development of nutrient supplements like FortiSoy for infant nutrition
and other products for pregnant women, have helped increase the health
profile of both mother and child.
California start-up brings meatless burger to Asia: Impossible Foods,
which makes a product that tastes like ground beef, but is made from
plants, is on the road to diversify its product portfolio to include
something similar to steak. The company's new target will be Asia, after
gaining attention for its food technology in Silicon Valley, where it
attracted funds from big names.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Market Insights
3. Market Dynamics
4. Market Segmentation
5. Regional Market Analysis
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Company Profiles
-
AMYs Kitchen Inc.
-
Beyond Meat
-
Blue Chip Group
-
Cauldron Foods
-
Garden Protein International Inc.
-
Impossible Foods
-
Meatless BV
-
MGP Ingredients Inc.
-
Morningstar Farms
-
Nisshin Ollio Group
-
Quorn Foods
-
Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.
-
The Nisshin Ollio Group Ltd.
-
Vbites Foods Ltd.
