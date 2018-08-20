Global Meat Substitute Market 2018-2023 - Soy-based Meat Substitutes are the Most Popular - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Meat Substitute Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meat substitute market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Currently, the global campaign of go vegetarian is the most powerful influencer of the demand for such products. Health benefits of this cholesterol-free protein, with meat-like texture, is the main factor promoting the growth of meat substitute products.

Soy-based products such as tofu, miso, yaso, natto, and seitan are fast becoming popular among consumers. For market growth, product innovation and artificial meat taste are incorporated in the meat substitute products.

Key Highlights

Veganism is the New Fad

Soy-based Meat Substitutes are the Most Popular

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Soylent is a brand that launched a new product like chewable nutrition bar. The food bar is nut-free, vegan, and lactose-free, and uses soy protein, algal flour, beet sugar, and other vitamins and minerals. Sporting a label of "food bar," the new product promises to fill 12.5 percent of a persons daily caloric needs.

Development of nutrient supplements like FortiSoy for infant nutrition and other products for pregnant women, have helped increase the health profile of both mother and child.

California start-up brings meatless burger to Asia: Impossible Foods, which makes a product that tastes like ground beef, but is made from plants, is on the road to diversify its product portfolio to include something similar to steak. The company's new target will be Asia, after gaining attention for its food technology in Silicon Valley, where it attracted funds from big names.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/872869/global_meat?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005447/en/