Global Medical Commodes Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Aging Population Impacting the Market Growth | Technavio

12/31/2018 | 03:45pm CET

The global medical commodes market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005087/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global medical commodes market for the pe ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global medical commodes market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increase in aging population. With the increase in the aging population, the number of orthopedic conditions such as osteoporosis has also increased which is a common orthopedic condition in the elderly. The increasing aging population and the growing presence of senior assisted living facilities and rehabilitation centers for proper elderly patient care will boost the demand for medical commodes during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global medical commodes market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the specialty products as one of the key emerging trends in the global medical commodes market:

Global medical commodes market: Specialty products

Vendors in the market offer several types of medical commode chair such as drop arm commodes, folding commodes, bariatric commodes, and shower commodes. These medical commode chairs have varied and special features that can drive the demand for medical commodes. Also, the presence of medical commode chair with rollers may also affect the demand for medical commodes as these can be easily moved from one place to another.

“Drop arm commodes have the option of releasing a lever and having the arms drop down to the side of the bed. Similarly, shower commodes are designed to be used specifically in showers, they work both as a shower chair and a medical commode chair. Also, with the increasing bariatric population, the demand for bariatric commodes also increases, thereby driving market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global medical commodes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global medical commodes market by product (standard and bariatric) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 44%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increase in aging population and specialty products.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
