Global Medical Commodes Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Aging Population Impacting the Market Growth | Technavio

The global medical commodes market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR
of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is increase in aging
population. With the increase in the aging population, the number of
orthopedic conditions such as osteoporosis has also increased which is a
common orthopedic condition in the elderly. The increasing aging
population and the growing presence of senior assisted living facilities
and rehabilitation centers for proper elderly patient care will boost
the demand for medical commodes during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global
medical commodes market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the specialty products as one of
the key emerging trends in the global medical commodes market:
Global medical commodes market: Specialty
products
Vendors in the market offer several types of medical commode chair such
as drop arm commodes, folding commodes, bariatric commodes, and shower
commodes. These medical commode chairs have varied and special features
that can drive the demand for medical commodes. Also, the presence of
medical commode chair with rollers may also affect the demand for
medical commodes as these can be easily moved from one place to another.
“Drop arm commodes have the option of releasing a lever and having
the arms drop down to the side of the bed. Similarly, shower commodes
are designed to be used specifically in showers, they work both as a
shower chair and a medical commode chair. Also, with the increasing
bariatric population, the demand for bariatric commodes also increases,
thereby driving market growth,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global medical commodes market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global medical commodes market
by product (standard and bariatric) and geographical regions (APAC,
EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of 44%, followed
by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be
attributed to the increase in aging population and specialty products.
