Global Medical Crutches Market 2018-2022 | Online Marketing and Sales of Medical Crutches to Boost Demand | Technavio

The online marketing and sales of medical crutches are one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
medical crutches market 2018-2022. Online marketing is a tool
that helps end users seek cost-efficient products and time-efficient
delivery. Thus, they will obtain the requested products within a short
period. Vendors are using promotional strategies with the help of online
marketing to increase the accessibility of their products, which, in
turn, drives product sales.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global medical crutches market is the growing
geriatric population and a rise in the number of orthopedic cases and
accidents:
Global medical crutches market: Growing
geriatric population and a rise in the number of orthopedic cases and
accidents
The use of medical crutches is mainly driven by the increasing number of
orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and
lower extremities pain.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics
and medical devices, “The orthopedic conditions are mainly affecting
the older population. This led to an increase in the dependency of
individuals on family members and caregivers for their mobility, which
creates demand for medical crutches.”
Global medical crutches market: Segmentation
analysis
The global medical crutches market research report provides market
segmentation by product (hand crutches and leg crutches) and by region
(the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major products, the hand crutches segment held the largest
market share in 2017, contributing to over 89% of the market. This
application segment will dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 41% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
region is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast
period.
