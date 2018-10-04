Global Medical Crutches Market 2018-2022 | Online Marketing and Sales of Medical Crutches to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global medical crutches market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005603/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the global medical crutches market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The online marketing and sales of medical crutches are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global medical crutches market 2018-2022. Online marketing is a tool that helps end users seek cost-efficient products and time-efficient delivery. Thus, they will obtain the requested products within a short period. Vendors are using promotional strategies with the help of online marketing to increase the accessibility of their products, which, in turn, drives product sales.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global medical crutches market is the growing geriatric population and a rise in the number of orthopedic cases and accidents:

Global medical crutches market: Growing geriatric population and a rise in the number of orthopedic cases and accidents

The use of medical crutches is mainly driven by the increasing number of orthopedic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and lower extremities pain.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, “The orthopedic conditions are mainly affecting the older population. This led to an increase in the dependency of individuals on family members and caregivers for their mobility, which creates demand for medical crutches.”

Global medical crutches market: Segmentation analysis

The global medical crutches market research report provides market segmentation by product (hand crutches and leg crutches) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the hand crutches segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 89% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 41% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The region is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005603/en/