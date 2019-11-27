Global Medical Cyclotron Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ALCEN and Ebco Industries Ltd. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global medical cyclotron market and the market is poised to grow by USD 55.98 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 147-page research report with TOC on "Medical Cyclotron Market Analysis Report by Product (Cyclotron <20 MeV, Cyclotron 20-35 MeV, and Cyclotron >35 MeV), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the benefits of medical cyclotrons. In addition, the use of medical cyclotron technology in nuclear medicine is anticipated to further boost the growth of the medical cyclotron market.

The growing need for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and neurological diseases is driving the demand for medical imaging technology that uses radioisotopes. Medical isotopes are either made from nuclear reactors or cyclotrons. Cyclotrons can produce isotopes rich in protons and are thus, increasingly being used in radiation therapy and SPECT and PET imaging. Cyclotrons-produced radioisotopes help in obtaining highly specific activities through nuclear transformations. Such benefits of medical cyclotrons are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Cyclotron Market Companies:

ALCEN

ALCEN is headquartered in France and operates the business under various business segments such as Defense & Security, Energy, Medical & Healthcare, Aeronautics & Space, and Large Scientific Instruments. The company offers ISOTRACE cyclotron, which is specifically designed for the in-situ production of injectable radiopharmaceuticals.

Ebco Industries Ltd.

Ebco Industries Ltd. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Machining and Fabrication. The company offers TR-19 Cyclotrons, TR-24 Cyclotrons, TR-24 Cyclotrons, and TR-30 Cyclotrons.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Power, Aviation, Oil and gas, Healthcare, Renewable energy, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers PETtraceTM 800 Series, MINItrace Qilin, and GENtrace.

Ion Beam Applications SA

Ion Beam Applications SA is headquartered in Belgium and offers products through the following business segments: Proton therapy and Other accelerators. The company offers Cyclone KIUBE, Cyclone 30, and Cyclone 70.

Ionetix Corp.

Ionetix Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Ammonia N-13 and Ion-12sc Cyclotron. The company offers Ion-12sc Cyclotron, which is a 12 MeV, 10 μA superconducting cyclotron.

Medical Cyclotron Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Cyclotron <20 MeV

Cyclotron 20-35 MeV

Cyclotron >35 MeV

Medical Cyclotron Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

