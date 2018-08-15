Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market 2016-2024 with Profiles of 93 Companies, Including Many Key Players

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing in US$ Million.



The report profiles 93 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Agfa Finance Corp. (USA)

Direct Capital Corp. (USA)

De Lage Landen International B.V. (The Netherlands)

GE Industrial Finance (USA)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA)

IBJ Leasing Company Ltd. (Japan)

National Technology Leasing Corp. (USA)

Oak Leasing Limited (UK)

Prudential Leasing, Inc. (USA)

Rotech Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Financial Services GmbH (Germany)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Universal Hospital Services, Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market

Leasing Vs. Purchase of Medical Equipment

Favorable Facets of Leases over Traditional Loans

Benefit of Rental/Leasing

Leasing

A Cost Effective Option for Cash Strapped Organizations

Equipment Rental & Leasing

No Standard Terms

Minimal Risks for Rental Equipment Provider

Regional Scenario of Medical Equipment Leasing

Aging Population and Expanding Medical Needs

A Major Growth Driving Factor

Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Equipment Leasing: A Superlative Solution to Unlock Capital in Healthcare Vertical

Healthcare Providers Beat Rising Costs with Innovative Financing

Challenges of Capital Expenditure

Consumerization of Healthcare Services

2. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE SPENDING



Healthcare Spending Slowdown Bodes Well for Medical Equipment Leasing

Affordable Care Act Drives Equipment Rental Market

Impact of Budget Cuts on Medical Leasing & Rental Sector

3. AN INSIGHT INTO MEDICAL EQUIPMENT RENTAL AND LEASING



Equipment Leasing

Basis for Emergence of Medical Equipment Leasing

Following needs led to the emergence of different modes to acquire medical devices

Factors Influencing the Purchase or Leasing of Medical Equipment

Select Types of Equipment Financing and Leasing

Finance Lease

Operational Leasing

Capital Leases

Conditional Sales Agreement

Leveraged Leases

Tax-Oriented Leases

Tax-Exempt Leasing

Sale and Leaseback

Advantages of Medical Equipment Leasing

Tax Advantage

Maintenance of Capital Reserve

Flexibility

Latest Technology

Speedy Approval

Tax Liability

Easy Replacement

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Finance

UHS Acquires Radiographic Equipment Services

US Med-Equip Expands Geographic Reach through HPES Acquisition

Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Limited Launches Healthcare Equipment Leasing Limited

Capital One Completes GE Healthcare Finance Acquisition

5. FOCUS ON SELECT MARKET PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 93 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 94)

The United States ((72)

Canada 2)

Japan (5)

Europe (11) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (9) Rest of Europe (1)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

Middle East (1)

Africa (1)



