Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market 2016-2024 with Profiles of 93 Companies, Including Many Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing in US$ Million.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market
Leasing Vs. Purchase of Medical Equipment
Favorable Facets of Leases over Traditional Loans
Benefit of Rental/Leasing
Leasing
A Cost Effective Option for Cash Strapped Organizations
Equipment Rental & Leasing
No Standard Terms
Minimal Risks for Rental Equipment Provider
Regional Scenario of Medical Equipment Leasing
Aging Population and Expanding Medical Needs
A Major Growth Driving Factor
Aging Population Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Equipment Leasing: A Superlative Solution to Unlock Capital in Healthcare Vertical
Healthcare Providers Beat Rising Costs with Innovative Financing
Challenges of Capital Expenditure
Consumerization of Healthcare Services
2. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE SPENDING
Healthcare Spending Slowdown Bodes Well for Medical Equipment Leasing
Affordable Care Act Drives Equipment Rental Market
Impact of Budget Cuts on Medical Leasing & Rental Sector
3. AN INSIGHT INTO MEDICAL EQUIPMENT RENTAL AND LEASING
Equipment Leasing
Basis for Emergence of Medical Equipment Leasing
Following needs led to the emergence of different modes to acquire medical devices
Factors Influencing the Purchase or Leasing of Medical Equipment
Select Types of Equipment Financing and Leasing
Finance Lease
Operational Leasing
Capital Leases
Conditional Sales Agreement
Leveraged Leases
Tax-Oriented Leases
Tax-Exempt Leasing
Sale and Leaseback
Advantages of Medical Equipment Leasing
Tax Advantage
Maintenance of Capital Reserve
Flexibility
Latest Technology
Speedy Approval
Tax Liability
Easy Replacement
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Finance
UHS Acquires Radiographic Equipment Services
US Med-Equip Expands Geographic Reach through HPES Acquisition
Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Limited Launches Healthcare Equipment Leasing Limited
Capital One Completes GE Healthcare Finance Acquisition
