Global Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market 2016-2024 with Profiles of 93 Companies, Including Many Key Players

08/15/2018 | 10:15am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing in US$ Million.

The report profiles 93 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Agfa Finance Corp. (USA)
  • Direct Capital Corp. (USA)
  • De Lage Landen International B.V. (The Netherlands)
  • GE Industrial Finance (USA)
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (USA)
  • IBJ Leasing Company Ltd. (Japan)
  • National Technology Leasing Corp. (USA)
  • Oak Leasing Limited (UK)
  • Prudential Leasing, Inc. (USA)
  • Rotech Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
  • Siemens Financial Services GmbH (Germany)
  • Stryker Corporation (USA)
  • Universal Hospital Services, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Medical Equipment Rental and Leasing Market
  • Leasing Vs. Purchase of Medical Equipment
  • Favorable Facets of Leases over Traditional Loans
  • Benefit of Rental/Leasing
  • Leasing
  • A Cost Effective Option for Cash Strapped Organizations
  • Equipment Rental & Leasing
  • No Standard Terms
  • Minimal Risks for Rental Equipment Provider
  • Regional Scenario of Medical Equipment Leasing
  • Aging Population and Expanding Medical Needs
  • A Major Growth Driving Factor
  • Aging Population Statistics
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Equipment Leasing: A Superlative Solution to Unlock Capital in Healthcare Vertical
  • Healthcare Providers Beat Rising Costs with Innovative Financing
  • Challenges of Capital Expenditure
  • Consumerization of Healthcare Services

2. GLOBAL HEALTHCARE SPENDING

  • Healthcare Spending Slowdown Bodes Well for Medical Equipment Leasing
  • Affordable Care Act Drives Equipment Rental Market
  • Impact of Budget Cuts on Medical Leasing & Rental Sector

3. AN INSIGHT INTO MEDICAL EQUIPMENT RENTAL AND LEASING

  • Equipment Leasing
  • Basis for Emergence of Medical Equipment Leasing
  • Following needs led to the emergence of different modes to acquire medical devices
  • Factors Influencing the Purchase or Leasing of Medical Equipment
  • Select Types of Equipment Financing and Leasing
  • Finance Lease
  • Operational Leasing
  • Capital Leases
  • Conditional Sales Agreement
  • Leveraged Leases
  • Tax-Oriented Leases
  • Tax-Exempt Leasing
  • Sale and Leaseback
  • Advantages of Medical Equipment Leasing
  • Tax Advantage
  • Maintenance of Capital Reserve
  • Flexibility
  • Latest Technology
  • Speedy Approval
  • Tax Liability
  • Easy Replacement

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Canon Acquires Toshiba Medical Finance
  • UHS Acquires Radiographic Equipment Services
  • US Med-Equip Expands Geographic Reach through HPES Acquisition
  • Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Limited Launches Healthcare Equipment Leasing Limited
  • Capital One Completes GE Healthcare Finance Acquisition

5. FOCUS ON SELECT MARKET PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 93 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 94)

  • The United States ((72)
  • Canada 2)
  • Japan (5)
  • Europe (11)
    • Germany (1)
    • The United Kingdom (9)
    • Rest of Europe (1)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6fq4c/global_medical?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
