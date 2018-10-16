Global Medical Gloves Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical gloves market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% and is projected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2024. This growth is attributed to the growing number of hospitals and pharmaceutical in developing countries and increasing incidences of pandemic diseases. Moreover, advancement in gloves technology and rising awareness regarding hygiene is further boosting the market growth.



Medical gloves are playing an important role in healthcare sector to prevent transmission of microorganism from the patient to the health-care worker. Moreover, this growth is also driven by the growing awareness of hygiene in hospitals and pharmaceutical industries, thus allowing a barrier to protect from several infectious diseases.

Increasing Demand in End-use Industry is Driving the Market Growth

Medical gloves are an important everyday product for all medical professionals working in the healthcare environment. The gloves not only protect them but also create a safety zone in the working environment. They are available in a variety of different materials, including nitrile rubber, latex, neoprene, and vinyl. Medical gloves function as mechanical barriers that help to reduce transmission of pathogens and body fluids from patients to healthcare personnel. They effectively reduce the risk of transmitting diseases such as HIV, contaminated blood, hepatitis, and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, the medical gloves protect the worker from chemical hazards, and APIs form cross-contamination. Moreover, strict government policies in the healthcare industry are making the usage of gloves mandatory to protect from contamination.

Medical Gloves Market- Regional Insight

North America held the maximum share of global medical gloves market in 2017. The growth in this region attributed to growing incidence of transmitting diseases, and growing awareness regarding hygiene. Europe holds second largest market share in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of medical gloves in coming year owing to growing number of hospitals and healthcare industries in this region.

The report segments medical gloves market on the basis of type of material, gloves type, form,application, end-use, and region. To view a summary of this report, go to the link provided below:

Key findings from the report:

On the basis of type of material



° The natural rubber segment held the major share of the market in 2017, owing to growing demand in chemical and healthcare industries, since it has a good resistance to many acids and alcohols



° The polyethylene segment was the fastest growing segment of the market in 2017

Based on application, the medical use segment held the major share of market due to growing number of surgeries nowadays





North America held the largest share of the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecasted period.





Some of the key companies operating in the market include Supermax Corporation Berhad; RUBBEREX; Top Glove Corporation Bhd; Semperit AG Holding; Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd; Cardinal Health; Ansell; PAUL HARTMANN AG; United Medical Industries Co. Ltd.; Dynarex Corporation, and among others

By Type of Material

Nitrile





Polyethylene





Natural Rubber





Vinyl





Neoprene





Others

By Gloves Type

Surgical Gloves





Chemotherapy Gloves





Examination Gloves





Others

By Form

Powder-Free Form Gloves





Powdered Form Gloves

By Application

Medical use



° Gastrointestinal Surgeries



° Orthopedic Surgeries



° Gynecological Operations



° Others

Non Medical Use

By End-use

Hospitals





Pharmaceuticals





Diagnostic center





Ambulatory Surgery Centre

By Region

North America





Europe





Asia-Pacific





Middle East and Africa

