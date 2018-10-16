Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Medical Gloves Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:36pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical gloves market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% and is projected to reach USD 7.72 billion by 2024. This growth is attributed to the growing number of hospitals and pharmaceutical in developing countries and increasing incidences of pandemic diseases. Moreover, advancement in gloves technology and rising awareness regarding hygiene is further boosting the market growth.

Medical gloves are playing an important role in healthcare sector to prevent transmission of microorganism from the patient to the health-care worker. Moreover, this growth is also driven by the growing awareness of hygiene in hospitals and pharmaceutical industries, thus allowing a barrier to protect from several infectious diseases.

Increasing Demand in End-use Industry is Driving the Market Growth

Medical gloves are an important everyday product for all medical professionals working in the healthcare environment. The gloves not only protect them but also create a safety zone in the working environment. They are available in a variety of different materials, including nitrile rubber, latex, neoprene, and vinyl. Medical gloves function as mechanical barriers that help to reduce transmission of pathogens and body fluids from patients to healthcare personnel. They effectively reduce the risk of transmitting diseases such as HIV, contaminated blood, hepatitis, and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, the medical gloves protect the worker from chemical hazards, and APIs form cross-contamination.  Moreover, strict government policies in the healthcare industry are making the usage of gloves mandatory to protect from contamination.

Medical Gloves Market- Regional Insight

North America held the maximum share of global medical gloves market in 2017. The growth in this region attributed to growing incidence of transmitting diseases, and growing awareness regarding hygiene. Europe holds second largest market share in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of medical gloves in coming year owing to growing number of hospitals and healthcare industries in this region.

The report segments medical gloves market on the basis of type of material, gloves type, form,application, end-use, and region. To view a summary of this report, go to the link provided below:

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Medical Gloves Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2024” at : https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-medical-gloves-market-outlook/

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Key findings from the report:

  • On the basis of type of material

    ° The natural rubber segment held the major share of the market in 2017, owing to growing demand in chemical and healthcare industries, since it has a good resistance to many acids and alcohols

    ° The polyethylene segment was the fastest growing segment of the market in 2017
  • Based on application, the medical use segment held the major share of market due to growing number of surgeries nowadays

  • North America held the largest share of the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecasted period.

  • Some of the key companies operating in the market include Supermax Corporation Berhad; RUBBEREX; Top Glove Corporation Bhd;  Semperit AG Holding;  Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd;  Cardinal Health; Ansell;  PAUL HARTMANN AG; United Medical Industries Co. Ltd.; Dynarex Corporation, and among others 

By Type of Material

  • Nitrile

  • Polyethylene

  • Natural Rubber

  • Vinyl

  • Neoprene

  • Others

By Gloves Type

  • Surgical Gloves

  • Chemotherapy Gloves

  • Examination Gloves

  • Others

By Form

  • Powder-Free Form Gloves

  • Powdered Form Gloves

By Application

  • Medical use

    ° Gastrointestinal Surgeries

    ° Orthopedic Surgeries

    ° Gynecological Operations

    ° Others
  • Non Medical Use

By End-use

  • Hospitals

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Diagnostic center

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centre

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd. -

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:            

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/

energias.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58aFIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : 3Q18 FHN Earnings Presentation
PU
06:58aBARCLAYS : Form 8 (DD) - CME Group Plc - Amendment
PU
06:58aGALLIFORD TRY : £17.8 million flood defence scheme for Skipton officially opens
PU
06:58aEC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Right Of First Refusal Granted To Ec World Real Estate Investment Trust
PU
06:58aHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
06:58aFIRST HORIZON NATIONAL : 3Q18 FHN Financial Supplement
PU
06:58aAFCON : Confident Eagles Ready for Libyan Knights in Sfax
AQ
06:58aMORGAN STANLEY : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aHSBC UK hit with another IT glitch
RE
06:57aCHRISTIAN HANSEN : Managers' transactions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise, Driven By Oil-company Gains
4MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
5PORSCHE : Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.