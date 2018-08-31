Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand from Developing Countries to Enhance Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

Technavio analysts forecast the global medical grade silicone market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005422/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global medical grade silicone market fro ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global medical grade silicone market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advances in robotic surgery is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global medical grade silicone market 2018-2022. Robotic procedures are likely to make surgeries universally affordable and accessible in the future. Various robotic surgery firms have successfully completed the preliminary cadaveric, animal, and first-in-human trials. The use of medical grade silicone for producing prosthetics, medical tapes, and orthopedic components for robotic surgery will drive the medical grade silicone market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global medical grade silicone market is the increase in demand for medical grade silicone from developing countries:

Global medical grade silicone market: Increase in demand for medical grade silicone from developing countries

Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, the Philippines, and Indonesia exhibit a high demand for medical grade silicone and contribute significantly to the global medical grade silicone market. Several players in the market are shifting their manufacturing activities to these countries because of factors such as the availability of raw materials, land, cost-effective labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government regulations and policies.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, “In the last five years, there has been a rapid increase in medical spending by consumers across the world. Innovations and product developments to enhance life expectancy are on the rise. In 2017, countries such as China, Indonesia, Brazil, and India were some of the most densely populated. In APAC, owing to the rising population, the increased demand for prosthetics and orthopedic components is expected to drive the medical grade silicone market.”

Global medical grade silicone market: Segmentation analysis

The global medical grade silicone market research report provides market segmentation by application (prosthetics and orthopedic components, medical devices, and medical tapes) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The prosthetics and orthopedic components segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 44%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:07pMEDIGENE : announces change in executive leadership team
PU
08:07pGlobal Passive Cooling Surface Industry 2018-2023 with a Special Focus on the Chinese Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:06pGlobal POC Cardiovascular Diagnostic Market 2018-2022 | Online Marketing of POC Cardiovascular Diagnostics to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
08:05pMUTARES AG : Subsidiary Zanders GmbH withdraws application for restructuring in self-administration
EQ
08:05pGlobal Switchgear Market 2018-2022| Increase in Strategic Alliances Boosts Growth| Technavio
BU
08:04pGAP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:04pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIZZ, HMNY and ZN
GL
08:04pWALT DISNEY : Disneyland Turns to the Dark Side
DJ
08:03pTrade deal with U.S. expected to spur Mexican e-commerce
RE
08:02pAV HOMES : Community Spotlight- Huntley in Durham, NC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.