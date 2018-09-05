Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global medical grade silicone market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13%
during the period 2018-2022.
Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based
on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The
report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the
coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors
operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand
for medical grade silicone from developing countries. Developing
economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, the
Philippines, and Indonesia exhibit a high demand for medical grade
silicone and contribute significantly to the global medical grade
silicone market.
One trend in the market is technological advances in robotic surgery.
Robotic procedures are likely to make surgeries universally affordable
and accessible in the future. Several robotic surgery firms such as
TransEnterix have successfully completed the preliminary cadaveric,
animal, and first-in-human trials.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent
regulations and policies. Stringent regulations by the EPA and
Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and restriction of Chemicals on
materials for prosthetics, medical devices, and tapes can pose serious
challenges to the growth of the global medical grade silicone market.
Key vendors
-
China National Chemical Corporation
-
DowDuPont
-
Momentive
-
Shin-Etsu Chemical
-
Wacker Chemie
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
