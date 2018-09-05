Log in
Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

The "Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical grade silicone market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Medical Grade Silicone Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand for medical grade silicone from developing countries. Developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, the Philippines, and Indonesia exhibit a high demand for medical grade silicone and contribute significantly to the global medical grade silicone market.

One trend in the market is technological advances in robotic surgery. Robotic procedures are likely to make surgeries universally affordable and accessible in the future. Several robotic surgery firms such as TransEnterix have successfully completed the preliminary cadaveric, animal, and first-in-human trials.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent regulations and policies. Stringent regulations by the EPA and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and restriction of Chemicals on materials for prosthetics, medical devices, and tapes can pose serious challenges to the growth of the global medical grade silicone market.

Key vendors

  • China National Chemical Corporation
  • DowDuPont
  • Momentive
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qb2csc/global_medical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
