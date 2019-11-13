Global Medical Imaging Market 2019-2023- Evolving Opportunities with Canon Inc. and Carestream Health Inc. | Technavio

The global medical imaging market size will grow by USD 9.55 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging, MRI, CT scanner imaging, and SPECT/PET imaging), application (radiology, cardiology, orthopedics, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Vendor Landscape

The global medical imaging market has 25 major vendors as market participants. The diversified and industry-specific vendors hold a wider focus across markets when compared to the pure play and category-specific vendors. 84% of the players in the market are diversified and industry-specific in terms of their overall offerings.

Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, and Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Ltd. and Hologic Inc. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market. While Shimadzu Corp., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Aspect Imaging Ltd., and Boston Scientific Corp. hold a favorable position in the global market.

Canon Inc. is a leading vendor in the medical imaging market sphere. In line market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

AiCE: It is a next-generation CT imaging modality, which is built on an artificial intelligent neural network that provides detailed CT images with low-noise properties.

Vantage Galan 3T: It offers 3T MRI images. Its short magnet and 71 cm bore offer an open MRI scanning environment.

Aplio i900: It offers 4D imaging for cardiovascular applications. The product has ultra-wideband i-series transducers that offer superior sensitivity and resolution for both near and far field.

Carestream Health Inc. is another leading vendor in the medical imaging market sphere. In line with the market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

DRX-Ascend system: It can be configured as an analog or digital X-ray system with a floor-mounted or ceiling-mounted tube.

Motion Mobile X-ray System: It is a mobile unit that is small, light in weight, and easy to use. Its 8-inch touchscreen monitor helps set the required protocols.

Q-Rad systems: It provides the flexibility of selecting from the analog or digital mode. Its TechVision Tubehead Control technology allows technicians to stay close to the patients during exams with a multi-color touchscreen on the tube stand for generator control and image preview within the exam room.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is also a leading vendor in the medical imaging market. In line with market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

FDR Go PLUS: It is a portable X-ray system. The product, along with FDR D-EVO II detectors, features Irradiated Side Sampling (ISS) technology, which provides high-resolution images.

SONOSITE SII: It is a portable ultrasound system that can be used for cardiovascular and trauma applications.

SONOSITE M-TURBO: It is a portable ultrasound system that can be used for abdominal, nerve, vascular, cardiac, venous access, pelvic, and superficial imaging.

