Global Medical Mobility Scooters Market 2018-2022 | Government Initiatives and Schemes to Boost Demand | Technavio

The rising government initiatives and schemes are one of the major
trends being witnessed in the global
medical mobility scooters market 2018-2022. The governments of
many countries are coming up with various schemes, initiatives, and
programs to increase the growth of the medical mobility scooters market.
The major government programs include the National Disability Insurance
Scheme (NDIS) and Medical Aids Subsidy Scheme (MASS), which are designed
to support Australian citizens with a permanent disability.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global medical mobility scooters market is the growing
demand for medical mobility scooters:
Global medical mobility scooters market:
Growing demand for medical mobility scooters
The rise in the number of orthopedic diseases such as arthritis and
accidental bone damage in lower limbs in adults, children, and older
people has increased the need for mobility scooters.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics
and medical devices, “Factors such as the technological advances and
advanced features of medical mobility scooters also aid in the market
growth. The medical mobility scooters are flexible and have speed
controllers. For instance, a mobility scooter can move at a speed of 4
to 8 mph and the seats of these scooters are adjustable according to the
height of the person.”
Global medical mobility scooters market:
Segmentation analysis
The global medical mobility scooters market research report provides
market segmentation by product (4-wheeler medical mobility scooters,
5-wheeler medical mobility scooters, and 3-wheeler medical mobility
scooters) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the three major products, the 4-wheeler medical mobility scooters
segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 66%
of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 48% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the
forecast period.
