Global Medical Mobility Scooters Market 2018-2022 | Government Initiatives and Schemes to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global medical mobility scooters market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rising government initiatives and schemes are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global medical mobility scooters market 2018-2022. The governments of many countries are coming up with various schemes, initiatives, and programs to increase the growth of the medical mobility scooters market. The major government programs include the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and Medical Aids Subsidy Scheme (MASS), which are designed to support Australian citizens with a permanent disability.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global medical mobility scooters market is the growing demand for medical mobility scooters:

Global medical mobility scooters market: Growing demand for medical mobility scooters

The rise in the number of orthopedic diseases such as arthritis and accidental bone damage in lower limbs in adults, children, and older people has increased the need for mobility scooters.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, “Factors such as the technological advances and advanced features of medical mobility scooters also aid in the market growth. The medical mobility scooters are flexible and have speed controllers. For instance, a mobility scooter can move at a speed of 4 to 8 mph and the seats of these scooters are adjustable according to the height of the person.”

Global medical mobility scooters market: Segmentation analysis

The global medical mobility scooters market research report provides market segmentation by product (4-wheeler medical mobility scooters, 5-wheeler medical mobility scooters, and 3-wheeler medical mobility scooters) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the 4-wheeler medical mobility scooters segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 66% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 48% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

