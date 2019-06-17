Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Medical REIT : Investor Presentation - June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

www.globalmedicalreit.com

NYSE: GMRE

Investor Presentation

June 2019

Forward‐Looking Statements

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, Global Medical REIT Inc.'s (the "Company", or "GMRE") securities. The information contained in this presentation does not purport to be complete and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision in the Company's securities. This presentation also contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may," "should," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward‐looking statements included herein are based upon the Company's current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward‐looking statements due to the impact of many factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‐K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q and any prospectus or prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such information for any reason after the date of this presentation, unless required by law.

This presentation includes information regarding certain of our tenants, which are not subject to SEC reporting requirements. The information related to our tenants contained in this report was provided to us by such tenants or was derived from publicly available information. We have not independently investigated or verified this information. We have no reason to believe that this information is inaccurate in any material respect, but we cannot provide any assurance of its accuracy. We are providing this data for informational purposes only.

1

ABOUT GMRE

GMRE Value Proposition

DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY

  • Net lease operating platform, which tends to be more resilient during economic fluctuations
  • Healthcare facilities providing mission critical services with leading operators
  • Proven investment strategy resulting in operational flexibility for tenants and improved asset value

DISCIPLINED EXECUTION

  • Primary focus on physician and real estate tenants with triple‐net lease structures
  • Meticulous underwriting with multiple layers of review and approvals for acquisitions
  • Investments are structured with favorable credit support and attractive lease coverage ratios

LARGE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

  • Long‐term demographic tailwinds - increasing specialization and localization of healthcare delivery
  • Robust investment pipeline with network that facilitates referral‐based transactions with attractive pricing
  • Deep market of high‐quality assets with attractive cap rates in non‐gateway markets

SEASONED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

  • Extensive expertise in healthcare real estate acquisitions, finance, development and administration
  • Decades of experience with deep relationships in the space
  • Board with decades of public company and real estate experience

3

Company Profile

Portfolio Snapshot

Gross Real Estate Assets

$763M

Annualized Base Rent (ABR)

$58.9M

# of Buildings Owned

91

# of Tenants

56

Gross Leasable Area (SF)

2.3M

All Tenant Rent Coverage

5.09x

MOB Rent Coverage

6.61x

IRF, SH, LTACH Rent Coverage

4.05x

Weighted Average Cap Rate

7.8%

Weighted Average Lease Term (years)

9.5

Weighted Average Rent Escalations

2.1%

Total Investments Since IPO

$ in thousands

$264,630

$200,681

$112,793

$115,881

2016 Post IPO

2017

2018

1/1/19‐5/31/19*

Total Shareholder Return 6/30/2016 - 5/31/2019

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

‐10%

‐20%

‐30%

‐40%

06/30/16

07/31/16

08/31/16

09/30/16

10/31/16

11/30/16

12/31/16

01/31/17

02/28/17

03/31/17

04/30/17

05/31/17

06/30/17

07/31/17

08/31/17

09/30/17

10/31/17

11/30/17

12/31/17

01/31/18

02/28/18

03/31/18

04/30/18

05/31/18

06/30/18

07/31/18

08/31/18

09/30/18

10/31/18

11/30/18

12/31/18

01/31/19

02/28/19

03/31/19

04/30/19

05/31/19

GMRE

SNL U.S. REIT Healthcare

SNL U.S. REIT Equity

MSCI US REIT (RMS)

34.75%

11.90%

16.03%

11.51%

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Total shareholder return includes stock appreciation plus the reinvestment of dividends

Capital Structure

Market Capitalization (Common & OP Units)

$401.9M

Closing Common Stock Price

$10.66

Common Shares & OP Units Outstanding

37.7M

7.5% Series A Preferred Stock Outstanding

$75M

Q1 2019 Dividend per Share (Annualized)

$0.80

Total Debt

$360M

* Includes $21.4M of closed transactions in the first quarter and $94.5M closed to date in the second quarter.

all data as of May 31, 2019 unless otherwise stated - see page 22 for additional disclosures

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 00:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pALLIANT ENERGY : Wisconsin Power and Light Company Prices Debt Offering
PR
09:34pZTE : And orange show the advantages of 5g in advanced automotive, robotics and entertainment applications
PU
09:29p[EDITORIAL] DREAMERS WITH PURPOSE : How to Connect with the World's First True Digital Natives
PU
09:28pNEVADA COPPER : Announces AGM Results; Remains on Schedule to Enter Production Q4, 2019
AQ
09:28pNevada Copper Announces AGM Results; Remains on Schedule to Enter Production Q4, 2019
GL
09:21pOil prices hold steady amid Mideast tensions, weak economic data
RE
09:14pMESOBLAST : High Economic Burden In Steroid-Refractory aGVHD
PU
09:12pEstablishment Labs Announces Additional Financing and Improved Terms with Amendment to Existing Credit Agreement
GL
09:09pKANEMATSU : Drivethearc corridor concludes buildout phase by adding two evgo-operated high power electric vehicle fast chargers and reservation system in northern california
PU
09:04pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : And Ticketmaster Team Up With Dylan Alcott's ‘Get Skilled Access' To Set New Accessibility Standards Across Live In Australia & NZ
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
3VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : U.S. Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : plans to pare U.S. equities business to skeleton operation - sources
5SOTHEBYS : SOTHEBY'S : auction house acquired by French billionaire for $3.7B

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About