Global Medical REIT : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Package

0
08/07/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

www.globalmedicalreit.com

NYSE: GMRE

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results and Operating Information

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Table of Contents

Financial Highlights

3

Financial Review

4

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Reconciliation of Non‐GAAP Measures for Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)

8

Portfolio Updates

9

Operating Metrics

10

Top 10 Tenant Profiles

12

Real Estate Portfolio

13

About Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE)

15

Disclosures

16

Earnings Call and Webcast

Date

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial‐In

1‐877‐407‐3948: Domestic / 201‐389‐0865: International / Reference: Global Medical REIT Inc.

Webcast

Located on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at

http://investors.globalmedicalreit.com/or by clicking on the conference call link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gmre/mediaframe/31513/indexl.html

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be posted on the Company's website.

Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is the Company's intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. These forward‐looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "continue" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Except for historical information, the statements set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements regarding our earnings, expected financial performance (including future cash flows associated with new tenants), future dividends or other financial items; any other statements concerning our plans, strategies, objectives and expectations for future operations, our pipeline of acquisition opportunities and expected acquisition activity, including the timing and/or successful completion of any acquisitions and expected rent receipts on these properties, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance are forward‐looking statements. These forward‐looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and assumptions reflected in its forward‐looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of the Company's forward‐looking statements. Additional information concerning us and our business, including additional factors that could materially and adversely affect our financial results, include, without limitation, the risks described under Part I, Item 1A ‐ Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10‐K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q, and in our other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward‐looking statement.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

2

Financial Highlights

A reconciliation of non‐GAAP financial measures for Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations is included on page 8 within this document.

REVENUES AND OPERATING RESULTS

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $0.9 million, or $0.03 per share, and $1.4 million, or $0.05 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.00) per share, and net income of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Funds from Operations ("FFO") was unchanged at $0.18 per share for both the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, FFO per share decreased to $0.35 per share compared to $0.36 per share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") decreased to $0.18 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $0.20 per share in the comparable prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, AFFO per share decreased to $0.35 per share compared to $0.36 per share for the comparable prior year period.
  • Rental revenue increased to $16.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $13.2 million in the comparable prior year period. Rental revenue includes $1.1 million of expense recoveries recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.7 million from the same period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, rental revenue increased to $32.0 million compared to $24.8 million for the comparable prior year period. Rental revenue includes $2.4 million of expense recoveries recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $1.7 million from the same period in 2018.

ACQUISITIONS

  • Since January 1, 2019, the Company has completed 10 acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate of 415,419 leasable square feet for a total purchase price of $156.9 million with annualized base rent of $11.7 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.4%. The Company's 2019 acquisitions are summarized on page 9 and included the following:
    • During the six months ended June 30, 2019, six acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 258,933 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $114.6 million with annualized base rent of $8.4 million and a weighted average cap rate of 7.3%.
    • To‐date during the third quarter of 2019, four acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 156,486 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $42.3 million with annualized base rent of $3.3 million and a weighted average cap rate of 7.7%.

CAPITAL RAISING AND DEBT

  • Since January 1, 2019, the Company has raised $92.9 million of equity through a combination of common stock and OP unit issuances at an average offering price of $9.84 per share. The Company's 2019 equity issuances included the following:
    • Issued 8.2 million shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price of $9.75 per share, generating gross proceeds of $80.3 million;
    • Issued 1.2 million shares of common stock through the Company's "At‐The‐Market" (ATM) offering program, including 0.3 million shares during the first quarter 2019, 0.1 million shares during the second quarter 2019, and 0.7 million shares to‐date during the third quarter of 2019, at an average offering price of $10.43 per share, generating gross proceeds of $12.0 million; and
    • Issued 49 thousand OP units with a value of $0.5 million in connection with a medical facility acquisition.
  • On April 15, 2019, the Company exercised $75 million of the $150 million accordion feature of its credit facility. The partial exercise of the accordion feature increased the term loan component of the credit facility from $100 million to $175 million and the total borrowing capacity under the credit facility to $425 million.

COMMON STOCK AND PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

  • On June 13, 2019, the Board of Directors declared:
    • a $0.20 per share cash dividend to common stockholders of record as of June 26, 2019, which was paid on July 11, 2019. This dividend represented the Company's second quarter 2019 dividend payment to its common stockholders; and
    • a $0.46875 per share cash dividend to holders of record as of July 15, 2019 of its Series A Preferred Stock, which was paid on July 31, 2019. This dividend represented the Company's quarterly dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock for the period from April 30, 2019 through July 30, 2019.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

3

Financial Review

A reconciliation of non‐GAAP financial measures for Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations is included on page 8 within this document.

CEO COMMENTARY

Jeffrey Busch, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "We continued our impressive acquisition pace in the second quarter by closing on our IRF portfolio, and have since closed or placed under contract another nine properties, with an aggregate purchase price of $105 million." Mr. Busch continued, "We have now passed the three‐year mark since our IPO, and since our IPO, our portfolio has grown from $94 million to $764 million. Although we are very proud of our achievements since our IPO, we plan to continue to grow our portfolio by utilizing our proven acquisition sourcing and due diligence processes. As always, we appreciate the support of our stockholders during the last three years and look forward to continued success in the future."

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

  • Rental revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $16.8 million, compared to $13.2 million for the comparable prior year period. This increase was primarily the result of the Company's larger property portfolio compared to the prior year period. Rental revenue includes $1.1 million of expense recoveries recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $0.7 million from the same period in 2018.
  • Total expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $14.4 million, compared to $11.9 million for the comparable prior year period. This increase was primarily the result of the Company's larger portfolio compared to the prior year period.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.8 million in the comparable prior year period. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in non‐cash LTIP compensation expense. LTIP compensation expense was $0.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2018.
  • Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.1 million, compared to $3.9 million for the comparable prior year period. This increase is primarily due to both higher average borrowings during the quarter compared to the same quarter last year, the proceeds of which were used to finance our property acquisitions, and higher interest rates.

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019

  • Rental revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $32.0 million, compared to $24.8 million for the comparable prior year period. This increase was primarily the result of the Company's larger property portfolio compared to the prior year period. Rental revenue includes $2.4 million of expense recoveries recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and $1.7 million from the same period in 2018.
  • Total expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $27.6 million, compared to $21.5 million for the comparable prior year period. This increase was primarily the result of the Company's larger portfolio compared to the prior year period.
  • General and administrative expenses increased to $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.8 million in the comparable prior year period. This increase resulted from an increase in non‐cash LTIP compensation expense. LTIP compensation expense was $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018.
  • Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $8.2 million, compared to $6.6 million for the comparable prior year period. This increase is primarily due to both higher average borrowings during the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, the proceeds of which were used to finance our property acquisitions, and higher interest rates.

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $3.2 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2018.
  • Gross investment in real estate as of June 30, 2019 was $763.6 million, compared to $647.6 million as of December 31, 2018.
  • Total debt, which includes outstanding borrowings on the credit facility and notes payable (both net of unamortized deferred financing costs), was $354.3 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $315.0 million as of December 31, 2018.
  • The weighted average interest rate and term of our debt was 4.14% and 3.68 years at June 30, 2019.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

4

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except par values)

As of

June 30,

December 31,

Assets

2019

2018

Investment in real estate:

Land

$

76,831

$

63,710

Building

597,029

518,451

Site improvements

7,672

6,880

Tenant improvements

27,371

15,357

Acquired lease intangible assets

54,698

43,152

763,601

647,550

Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization

(41,882)

(30,625)

Investment in real estate, net

721,719

616,925

Cash and cash equivalents

3,216

3,631

Restricted cash

2,656

1,212

Tenant receivables

3,935

2,905

Escrow deposits

3,518

1,752

Deferred assets

11,831

9,352

Other assets

3,847

322

Total assets

$

750,722

$

636,099

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities:

Credit facility, net of unamortized discount of $3,784 and $3,922 at June 30, 2019 and

$

315,691

$

276,353

December 31, 2018, respectively

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount of $733 and $799 at June 30, 2019 and

38,652

38,654

December 31, 2018, respectively

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,224

3,664

Dividends payable

9,081

6,981

Security deposits and other

5,881

4,152

Due to related parties, net

1,358

1,030

Derivative liability

9,083

3,487

Other liability

2,371

Acquired lease intangible liability, net

2,778

2,028

Total liabilities

389,119

336,349

Equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; 3,105 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (liquidation

preference of $77,625 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)

74,959

74,959

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; 34,653 and 25,944 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

35

26

Additional paid‐in capital

322,872

243,038

Accumulated deficit

(57,397)

(45,007)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,293)

(3,721)

Total Global Medical REIT Inc. stockholders' equity

331,176

269,295

Noncontrolling interest

30,427

30,455

Total equity

361,603

299,750

Total liabilities and equity

$

750,722

$

636,099

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

Rental revenue (1)

$

16,835

$

13,240

$

31,976

$

24,796

Other income

45

9

104

18

Total revenue

16,880

13,249

32,080

24,814

Expenses

General and administrative

1,640

1,768

3,246

2,774

Operating expenses

1,143

680

2,466

1,784

Management fees - related party

1,584

1,095

2,918

2,176

Depreciation expense

4,608

3,445

8,475

6,351

Amortization expense

1,255

926

2,257

1,691

Interest expense

4,132

3,942

8,157

6,627

Preacquisition fees

56

9

56

126

Total expenses

14,418

11,865

27,575

21,529

Net income

$

2,462

$

1,384

$

4,505

$

3,285

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(1,455)

(1,455)

(2,911)

(2,911)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(103)

7

(162)

(28)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

904

$

(64)

$

1,432

$

346

Net income attributable to common stockholders per share -

basic and diluted

$

0.03

$

(0.00)

$

0.05

$

0.02

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

34,559

21,631

30,990

21,631

  1. Rental Revenue includes expense recoveries related to tenant reimbursement of real estate taxes, insurance, and certain other operating expenses of $1.1 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2.4 million and $1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

6

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited and in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Operating activities

$

Net income

4,505

$

3,285

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation expense

8,475

6,351

Amortization of acquired lease intangible assets

2,257

1,691

Amortization of above market leases, net

405

294

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other

651

983

Stock‐based compensation expense

1,625

1,237

Other

70

46

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Tenant receivables

(1,030)

(635)

Deferred assets

(2,479)

(2,635)

Other assets

37

97

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(22)

1,254

Security deposits and other

1,729

2,924

Accrued management fees due to related party

441

31

Net cash provided by operating activities

16,664

14,923

Investing activities

Purchase of land, buildings, and other tangible and intangible assets and liabilities

(115,472)

(124,874)

Escrow deposits for purchase of properties

(1,622)

(298)

Loan to related parties

(113)

(80)

Capital expenditures on existing real estate investments

(193)

(437)

Preacquisition costs for purchase of properties

(74)

118

Net cash used in investing activities

(117,474)

(125,571)

Financing activities

Net proceeds received from common equity offerings

79,651

Escrow deposits required by third party lenders

(144)

(144)

Borrowings from related parties

Repayment of note payable

(68)

Proceeds from Credit Facility

103,800

129,950

Repayment of Credit Facility

(64,600)

(6,500)

Payments of deferred financing costs

(422)

(1,123)

Redemption of LTIP Units

(263)

Dividends paid to common stockholders, and OP Unit and LTIP Unit holders

(13,467)

(9,288)

Dividends paid to preferred stockholders

(2,911)

(2,911)

Net cash provided by financing activities

101,839

109,721

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,029

(927)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period

$

4,843

7,114

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period

5,872

$

6,187

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

7

Reconciliation of Funds from Operations (FFO) & Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

(unaudited, dollars and shares in thousands)

Non‐GAAP Financial Measures

FFO and AFFO are non‐GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the SEC. The Company considers FFO and AFFO to be important supplemental measures of its operating performance and believes FFO is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting their results. In accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("NAREIT") definition, FFO means net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP before noncontrolling interests of holders of OP units and LTIP units, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and extraordinary items, less preferred stock dividends, plus real estate‐related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and above‐market lease amortization expense), and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Because FFO excludes real estate‐related depreciation and amortization (other than amortization of deferred financing costs and above market lease amortization expense), the Company believes that FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period‐over‐period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from the closest GAAP measurement, net income or loss.

AFFO is a non‐GAAP measure used by many investors and analysts to measure a real estate company's operating performance by removing the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations. Management calculates AFFO by modifying the NAREIT computation of FFO by adjusting it for certain cash and non‐cash items and certain recurring and non‐recurring items. For the Company these items include: (a) recurring acquisition and disposition costs, (b) loss on the extinguishment of debt, (c) recurring straight line deferred rental revenue, (d) recurring stock‐based compensation expense, (e) recurring amortization of above market leases, (f) deferred financing costs, (g) recurring capital expenditures, (h) recurring lease commissions, (i) recurring tenant improvements, and (j) other items.

Management believes that reporting AFFO in addition to FFO is a useful supplemental measure for the investment community to use when evaluating the operating performance of the Company on a comparative basis. The Company's FFO and AFFO computations may not be comparable to FFO and AFFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does, or that compute FFO and AFFO in a different manner.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

2,462

$

1,384

$

4,505

$

3,285

Less: Preferred stock dividends

(1,455)

(1,455)

(2,911)

(2,911)

Depreciation and amortization expense

5,863

4,371

10,732

8,042

FFO

$

6,870

$

4,300

$

12,326

$

8,416

Amortization of above market leases, net (1)

191

181

405

294

Straight line deferred rental revenue

(1,472)

(1,382)

(2,838)

(2,554)

Stock‐based compensation expense

854

1,055

1,625

1,237

Amortization of deferred financing costs and other

337

553

650

983

Preacquisition fees

56

9

56

126

AFFO

$

6,836

$

4,716

$

12,224

$

8,502

Net Income attributable to common stockholders per share - basic and diluted

$

0.03

$

(0.00)

$

0.05

$

0.02

FFO per Share

$

0.18

$

0.18

$

0.35

$

0.36

AFFO per Share

$

0.18

$

0.20

$

0.35

$

0.36

Reconciliation of Weighted Average Shares and Units Outstanding:

Weighted Average Common Shares

34,559

21,631

30,990

21,631

Weighted Average OP Units

3,143

1,736

3,144

1,492

Weighted Average LTIP Units

785

584

719

512

Weighted Average Shares and Units Outstanding ‐ basic and diluted

38,487

23,951

34,853

23,635

  1. The Company adopted the 2018 NAREIT FFO White Paper Restatement during the first quarter of 2019. Accordingly, amortization of above market leases is no longer included as a reconciling item in determining FFO.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

8

Portfolio Updates

(as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise stated)

Total Buildings

91

Total Square Feet

2,337,848

Total Tenants

56

Occupancy

100%

Total Annualized Cash Rent (in thousands)

$58,977

Weighted Average Cap Rate

7.8%

Weighted Average Lease Term (years)

9.3

Weighted Average Rent Escalations

2.2%

2019 Completed Acquisitions

Since January 1, 2019, the Company has completed 10 acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 415,419 leasable square feet for a total purchase price of $156.9 million with annualized base rent of $11.7 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.4%.

Purchase

Annualized

Leasable

Price(1)

Base Rent(2)

Capitalization

Date

Property

City, State

Square Feet

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Rate(3)

2/28/2019

AMG Specialty Hospital

Zachary, LA

12,424

$

4,500

$

409

9.1%

3/19/2019

East Valley Gastro

Chandler, AZ

39,305

16,100

1,176

7.3%

First Quarter Total

51,729

$

20,600

$

1,585

7.7%

4/15/2019

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert Canyon Las Vegas, NV

53,260

$

21,500

$

1,504

7.0%

4/15/2019

Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital of Surprise

Surprise, AZ

54,575

28,500

1,971

6.9%

4/15/2019

Saint Joseph Rehabilitation Institute

Mishawaka, IN

45,920

16,000

1,464

9.2%

4/15/2019

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK

53,449

28,000

1,872

6.7%

Second Quarter Total

207,204

$

94,000

$

6,811

7.2%

First Half 2019 Total/Weighted Average

258,933

$

114,600

$

8,396

7.3%

7/12/2019

cCare

San Marcos, CA

20,230

$

11,850

$

864

7.3%

8/1/2019

East Lansing Portfolio ‐ 1st Closing

Lansing, MI

42,317

11,045

860

7.8%

8/5/2019

Bannockburn Medical Office

Bannockburn, IL

43,939

6,900

520

7.5%

8/6/2019

Advocate Dreyer

Aurora, IL

50,000

12,500

1,019

8.2%

Third Quarter To‐Date Total

156,486

$

42,295

$

3,263

7.7%

2019 To‐Date Total/Weighted Average

415,419

$

156,895

$

11,660

7.4%

  1. Represents contractual purchase price.
  2. June 2019 base rent or month of acquisition base rent (or estimated NOI for East Lansing and Bannockburn properties), multiplied by 12.
  3. Capitalization rates are calculated based on current lease terms and do not give effect to future rent escalations.

Properties Under Contract

Summary information about properties under contract is presented in the table below:

Purchase

Annualized

Leasable

Price(1)

Base Rent(2)

Capitalization

Property

City, State

Square Feet

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

Rate(3)

Mission Health

Livonia, MI

61,121

$

10,500

$

861

8.2%

Arizona Center for Digestive Disease

Gilbert, AZ

14,052

5,500

388

7.1%

East Lansing Portfolio ‐ 2nd Closing

Lansing, MI

25,548

5,100

403

7.9%

MedExpress

Morgantown, WV

25,000

7,825

600

7.7%

Steward Surgical Hospital

Beaumont, TX

84,675

33,600

2,547

7.6%

Total Under Contract

210,396

$

62,525

$

4,799

7.7%

We are currently in the due diligence period for our properties under contract. If we identify problems with one or more of these properties or the operator of the property during our due diligence review, we may not close the transaction on a timely basis or we may terminate the purchase agreement and not close the transaction.

  1. Represents contractual purchase price.
  2. Base rent (or estimated NOI for Mission Health and East Lansing properties) when placed under contract, multiplied by 12.
  3. Capitalization rates are calculated based on current lease terms and do not give effect to future rent escalations.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

9

Operating Metrics

(as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise stated)

Lease Expiration Schedule (% of Leased SF) and Annualized Base Rent (ABR)

($ in thousands)

Number of

Leased

% of Total

Year

Leases

Square Feet

Leased SF

ABR

% of Total ABR

2019

0

͞

͞

$

͞

͞

2020

1

2,750

0.1%

$

61

0.1%

2021

3

159,338

6.8%

$

3,931

6.7%

2022

2

19,736

0.8%

$

651

1.1%

2023

8

129,795

5.6%

$

3,781

6.4%

2024

14

198,681

8.5%

$

6,239

10.6%

2025

3

61,561

2.6%

$

1,630

2.8%

2026

11

305,371

13.1%

$

5,805

9.8%

2027

9

292,849

12.5%

$

8,763

14.9%

2028

3

64,570

2.8%

$

1,519

2.6%

2029

6

168,450

7.2%

$

4,942

8.4%

2030+

29

932,667

40.0%

$

21,655

36.6%

Total Leased

89

2,335,768

100.0%

$

58,977

100.0%

Tenant Affiliation or Property Location

Category

By Rent

(A)

On Campus or Adjacent

25%

(B)

Health System Affiliated

49%

(C)

On Campus or Affiliated

57%

(D)

Rehab Hospital / LTACH

34%

(E)

Retail Center

25%

(F)

Medical Office Park

24%

(G)

National Surgical Operator

13%

(A), (B), (D), (E) or (F)

95%

Tenant Credit Strength By Asset Type

Rent

% of

Coverage

Category

ABR

Ratio

Inpatient Rehab Facility (IRF)

30.55%

3.52x

Surgical Hospital (SH)

6.13%

5.13x

Long‐term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH)

3.77%

3.67x

TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE

40.45%

3.78x

Medical Office Building (MOB)

17.67%

6.50x

MOB/Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC)

11.84%

6.79x

TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE

29.51%

6.62x

All Tenants Calculated for Rent Coverage

69.96%

4.97x

Large/Credit Tenants Not Calculated

20.20%

N/A

Other Tenants Not Available

9.84%

N/A

See page 16 for additional information

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

10

Operating Metrics

(as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise stated)

Asset Types

Top 10 States

% of Annualized Base Rent(1)

% of Annualized Base Rent (1)

54.1%

11.8%

19.9%

10.5%

9.3%

1.3%

3.8%

3.9%

17.9%

9.1%

6.5%

30.5%

6.7%

3.1%

3.2%

4.3%

4.4%

MOB Total

54.1%

Texas

19.9%

Ohio

11.8%

MOB

29.5%

Pennsylvania

10.5%

MOB/ASC

17.5%

Oklahoma

9.3%

MOB/Imaging

7.1%

Arizona

9.1%

IRF

30.5%

Florida

6.7%

Surgical Hospital

6.5%

Illinois

4.4%

Tennessee

4.3%

Acute Hospital

3.9%

Nevada

3.2%

LTACH

3.8%

Nebraska

3.1%

Office

1.3%

Other

17.9%

Top 10 Tenants

% of Annualized Base Rent (1)

11.9%

8.7%

8.4%

6.1%

4.4%

3.9%

3.3%

3.1%

3.0%

2.6%

Encompass Memorial Health Kindred Health

OCOM

Carrus Hospital

Pipeline Health Curahealth

Select Medical

Prospect Health

Orlando Health

(1) Monthly base rent as of June 30, 2019 multiplied by 12

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

11

Top 10 Tenant Profiles

(as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise stated)

Encompass Health (Ba3) (NYSE: EHC), headquartered in Birmingham, AL is a national leader in integrated healthcare services offering both facility‐based and home‐based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that spans 130 hospitals and 278 home health & hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico, Encompass Health is committed to delivering high‐quality, cost‐effective care across the post‐acute continuum. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work.

Marietta Memorial Health System (MMH), (BB‐) is headquartered in Marietta, OH, and is the largest health system in the Parkersburg‐ Marietta‐Vienna MSA. The largest employer in Washington County, MMH comprises (i) two hospitals, Marietta Memorial Hospital (154‐bed) and Selby General Hospital (25‐bed) critical access hospital; (ii) the Belpre Campus; (iii) ten clinic outpatient service sites; and (iv) five imaging locations, and has over 2,500 employees and 211 accredited physicians.

Oklahoma Center for Orthopedic & Multi‐Specialty Surgery, LLC (OCOM) is based Oklahoma City, OK and affiliated with USPI and INTEGRIS, and is a leading hospital for orthopedic specialists. OCOM operates a surgical hospital with nine operating rooms and a physical therapy department, an ancillary surgery center, and multiple imaging centers in throughout Oklahoma City.

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, KY with annual revenues of approximately $3.3 billion. At December 31, 2018, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 35,700 employees providing healthcare services in 1,789 locations in 45 states, including 74 long‐term acute care hospitals, 22 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 11 sub‐acute units, 96 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital‐based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,586 non‐affiliated sites of service. Kindred is ranked as one of Fortune magazine's Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years.

Carrus Hospital is located in Sherman, TX and provides acute rehabilitative care and long term acute care. Accredited with The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, Carrus Hospital serves Sherman, Durant, Denison, Gainesville, Denton, McKinney, Plano, Bonham, Lewisville, Carrollton, Fort Worth, Dallas, Oklahoma City and beyond.

Pipeline Health is a privately‐held, community‐based hospital ownership and management company based in Los Angeles. The principals of Pipeline Health have more than 250 years of collective experience in clinical medicine, finance, hospital operations and acquisitions. Pipeline's growing business, through its affiliates, includes: Emergent Medical Associates, a leading provider of ER serving 20+ hospital sites and 900,000 patients annually; Integrated Anesthesia Medical Group, with 100 providers performing 15,000 procedures annually; Avanti Hospitals, a Los Angeles health system with four hospitals, 400+ beds and 55,000 ER visits annually; Cloudbreak, a telemedicine company with 75,000 monthly encounters in 700 hospitals; Pacific Healthworks, a physician practice management company; Benchmark Hospitalists; four community hospitals in Chicago and Dallas, and a recent addition of 22 freestanding EDs upon a merger with Adeptus Health.

Curahealth is a growing national platform currently consisted of 12 long‐term acute care (LTAC) hospitals under the brand of Curahealth Hospitals and six inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRF) under the brand of Cobalt Rehabilitation. The platform is a portfolio company sponsored by Nautic Partners, a middle‐market private equity group focused on three specialties including healthcare. Nautic currently invests in six healthcare companies including Curahealth and had previously invested in and exited from 14 healthcare companies including Reliant Hospital Partners, an IRF operator that was later sold to Encompass.

Select Medical (B1) is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA and one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals (previously referred to as long term acute care hospitals), rehabilitation hospitals (previously referred to as inpatient rehabilitation facilities), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the U.S. based on the number of facilities. As of December 31, 2018, Select Medical operated 96 critical illness recovery hospitals in 27 states, 26 rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states, and 1,662 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 41 states. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 524 occupational health centers in 41 states.

Prospect Medical Holdings (B3) was Established in 1996, and has grown into a significant provider of coordinated regional healthcare services in Southern California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Central Texas. In addition to their medical groups, they own 20 acute and behavioral hospitals that are located in diverse areas within Southern California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Central Texas and maintain competitive market positions in the areas they serve. All of their facilities aim to provide a comprehensive range of services tailored to their specific communities, including partnerships with other hospitals, physicians and health plans.

Orlando Health (A2) is based in Central Florida, Orlando and is a $3.8 billion not‐for‐profit healthcare organization and a community‐based network of hospitals, physician practices and outpatient care centers across Central Florida. The organization is home to the area's only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 3,000 physicians have privileges across the system, which is also one of the area's largest employers with more than 23,000 employees who serve nearly 155,000 inpatients, more than 3 million outpatients, and more than 10,000 international patients each year. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $345 million in support of community health needs.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

12

Real Estate Portfolio

(as of June 30, 2019, see page 16 for footnotes)

Net

Annualized

Annualized

# of

Leasable

Lease Years

Rent (1)

Rent Per

Property

Location

Bldgs

Facility Type

Square Feet

Remaining

($ in 000's) Square Foot (1)

Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK

1

IRF

53,449

8.3

$1,872

$35.02

Saint Joseph Rehabilitation Institute

Mishawaka, IN

1

IRF

45,920

5.5

$1,464

$31.89

Cobalt Rehabilitation Hospital of Surprise

Surprise, AZ

1

IRF

54,575

11.5

$1,971

$36.12

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Desert Canyon

Las Vegas, NV

1

IRF

53,260

5.9

$1,504

$28.24

East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates

Chandler, AZ

3

MOB/ASC

39,305

10.8

$1,176

$29.93

AMG Specialty Hospital

Zachary, LA

1

LTACH

12,424

17.0

$409

$32.91

Citrus Valley Medical Associates

Corona, CA

1

MOB

41,803

11.5

$1,204

$28.80

Prospect Medical

Vernon, CT

2

MOB/Dialysis/

58,550

12.2

$774

$13.22

Administrative

Heartland Women's Healthcare

Southern IL

6

MOB

64,966

10.3

$1,158

$17.82

Cancer Center of Brevard

Melbourne, FL

1

Cancer Center

19,074

4.0

$625

$32.78

TriHealth

Cincinnati, OH

1

MOB

18,820

6.6

$313

$16.64

Foot and Ankle Specialists

Bountiful, UT

1

MOB

22,335

14.3

$380

$17.00

Rock Surgery Center

Derby, KS

1

ASC

16,704

7.9

$255

$15.25

Valley ENT

McAllen, TX

1

MOB

30,811

10.2

$439

$14.25

Memorial Health System

Belpre, OH

4

MOB/Img/

155,600

9.8

$5,112

$32.85

ER/ASC

Orlando Health

Orlando, FL

5

MOB

59,644

4.7

$1,248

$20.92

City Hospital at White Rock

Dallas, TX

1

Acute Hospital

236,314

18.7

$2,289

$9.69

Gainesville Eye

Gainesville, GA

1

MOB/ASC

34,020

10.7

$792

$23.28

Northern Ohio Medical Specialists

Fremont, OH

1

MOB

25,893

10.6

$624

$24.09

Fresenius Kidney Care

Moline, IL

2

MOB

27,173

11.8

$548

$20.17

Zion Eye Institute

St. George, UT

1

MOB/ASC

16,000

10.5

$408

$25.50

Respiratory Specialists

Wyomissing, PA

1

MOB

17,598

8.5

$413

$23.46

Amarillo Bone & Joint Clinic

Amarillo, TX

1

MOB

23,298

10.5

$606

$26.01

Kansas City Cardiology

Lee's Summit, MO

1

MOB

12,180

5.5

$280

$23.03

Texas Digestive

Fort Worth, TX

1

MOB

18,084

9.0

$442

$24.45

Albertville Medical Building

Albertville, MN

1

MOB

21,486

9.5

$489

$22.78

Heartland Clinic

Moline, IL

1

MOB/ASC

34,020

14.0

$910

$26.76

Central Texas Rehabilitation Clinic

Austin, TX

1

IRF

59,258

7.8

$3,060

$51.64

Conrad Pearson Clinic

Germantown, TN

1

MOB/ASC

33,777

4.9

$1,518

$44.94

Cardiologists of Lubbock

Lubbock, TX

1

MOB

27,280

10.2

$612

$22.44

Carrus Specialty Hospital

Sherman, TX

1

IRF/LTACH

69,352(4)

18.0

$2,620

$37.77

Lonestar Endoscopy

Flower Mound, TX

1

ASC

10,062

7.3

$300

$29.82

Tenant/Guarantor (2)

Kindred/ Mercy

Trinity

Curahealth

Encompass Health

East Valley

Gastroenterology &

Hepatology

Associates/ USPI

AMG Specialty

Hospital

Citrus Valley Medical

Associates

Prospect ECHN /

Prospect Medical

Holdings, Inc.

Heartland Women's

Healthcare / USA

OBGYN Management

Brevard Radiation

Oncology / Vantage

Oncology

TriHealth

Foot and Ankle

Specialists of Utah /

physician guaranty

Rock Surgery

Center/Rock Medical

Assets

Valley ENT

Marietta Memorial

Orlando Health

Pipeline East Dallas

SCP Eyecare Services

Northern Ohio

Medical Specialists

Quad City

Nephrology/Fresenius

Medical Care Holdings

Zion Eye Institute

Berks Respiratory

Amarillo Bone & Joint

Clinic

Kansas City

Cardiology

Texas Digestive

Disease Consultants

Stellis Health

Heartland Clinic

CTRH, LLC / Kindred

Health

Urology Center of the

South/Physician

guarantees

Lubbock Heart

Hospital/Surgery

Partners, Inc.

SDB Partners, LLC

Lonestar Endoscopy

Center, LLC

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

13

Real Estate Portfolio

(as of June 30, 2019, see page 16 for footnotes)

Annualized

Annualized

Net Leasable

Lease Years

Rent (1)

Rent Per

Property

Location

# of Bldgs

Facility Type

Square Feet

Remaining

($ in 000's)

Square Foot (1)

Tenant/Guarantor (2)

Unity Family Medicine

Brockport, NY

1

MOB

29,497

11.4

$621

$21.04

Unity Hospital of

Rochester

Oklahoma Center for Orthopedic & Multi‐

Oklahoma City, OK

3

Surgical Hospital/

97,406

13.8

$3,617

$37.13

OCOM/INTEGRIS; USPI;

Specialty Surgery

Physical Therapy/ASC

physician guaranty

Orlando Health, Southlake

Southlake Heart & Vascular Institute

Clermont, FL

1

MOB

18,152

3.4

$380

$20.93

Hospital, Vascular

Specialists of Central

Florida

Thumb Butte Medical Center

Prescott, AZ

1

MOB

12,000

7.7

$382

$31.83

Thumb Butte Medical

Center/Physician Guaranty

Las Cruces Orthopedic

Las Cruces, NM

1

MOB

15,761

9.6

$369

$23.41

Las Cruces Orthopedic

Associates

Geisinger Specialty Care

Lewisburg, PA

1

MOB/Img

28,480

3.8

$552

$19.38

Geisinger Health

Southwest Florida Neurological & Rehab

Cape Coral, FL

1

MOB

25,814

7.6

$551

$21.33

Southwest Florida

Neurosurgical Associates

Encompass Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg, PA

1

IRF

78,836

1.9

$1,962

$24.89

Encompass

Encompass Altoona

Altoona, PA

1

IRF

70,007

1.9

$1,747

$24.96

Encompass

Encompass Mesa

Mesa, AZ

1

IRF

51,903

5.3

$1,815

$34.97

Encompass

Piedmont Healthcare

Ellijay, GA

3

MOB

44,162

7.0

$375

$8.49

Piedmont Mountainside

Hospital, Inc.

Carson Medical Group Clinic

Carson City, NV

2

MOB

20,632

4.3

$365

$17.69

Carson Medical Group

Northern Ohio Medical Specialists

Sandusky, OH

8

MOB

55,760

8.3

$885

$15.87

Northern Ohio Medical

Specialists

Brown Clinic

Watertown, SD

3

MOB/Img

48,132

12.3

$736

$15.29

Brown Clinic

East Orange General Hospital

East Orange, NJ

1

MOB

60,442

7.3

$981

$16.23

Prospect Medical Holdings,

Inc.

Berks Physicians & Surgeons

Wyomissing, PA

1

MOB

17,000

7.1

$463

$27.23

Berks Eye Physicians &

Surgeons

Berks Eye Surgery Center

Wyomissing, PA

1

ASC

6,500

7.1

$248

$38.12

Berkshire Eye

Marina Towers, LLC/First

Marina Towers

Melbourne, FL

1

MOB/Img

75,899

6.8

$1,149

$15.14

Choice Healthcare

Solutions, Inc.

Surgical Institute of

Surgical Institute of Michigan

Detroit, MI

1

MOB/ASC

15,018

6.8

$409

$27.25

Michigan/Surgical

Management Professionals

Star Medical Center (3)

Plano, TX

1

Surgical Hospital

24,000

16.6

$1,343

$55.95

Star Medical Center/Lumin

Health

Gastro One

Memphis, TN

6

MOB/ASC

52,266

8.5

$1,346

$25.75

Gastroenterology Center

of the MidSouth

Associates Surgery

Associates in Ophthalmology

West Mifflin, PA

1

MOB/ASC

27,193

11.2

$799

$29.39

Centers, LLC, Associates in

Ophthalmology, Ltd.

Orthopedic Surgery Center

Orthopedic Surgery Center of Asheville

Asheville, NC

1

ASC

8,840

2.7

$252

$28.52

of Ashville/Surgery

Partners

Select Specialty Hospital -

Select Medical Hospital

Omaha, NE

1

LTACH

41,113

4.1

$1,815

$44.16

Omaha, Inc./Select

Medical Corporation

Total Portfolio/Average

91

2,337,848

9.4

$58,977

$25.23

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

14

About GMRE

Global Medical REIT Inc. (the "Company") is net‐lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose‐built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share. The Company's real estate portfolio is comprised of 91 purpose‐built healthcare buildings, which are primarily leased on a triple‐net basis and contains 2.3 million net leasable square feet. These assets are concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company's management team has significant healthcare, real estate and REIT experience and has long‐established relationships with a wide range of healthcare providers.

Executive Team

Jeffrey Busch

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President

Alfonzo Leon

Chief Investment Officer

Danica Holley

Chief Operating Officer

Bob Kiernan

Chief Financial Officer

Jamie Barber

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Allen Webb

Senior VP, SEC Reporting and Technical Accounting

Board of Directors

Jeffrey Busch

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and President

Henry Cole

Lead Independent Director

Paula Crowley

Director

Matthew Cypher

Investment Committee Chair

Zhang Huiqi

Director

Zhang Jingguo

Director

Ronald Marston

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair

Dr. Roscoe Moore

Compensation Committee Chair

Lori Wittman

Audit Committee Chair

Sell‐Side Coverage

Firm

Name

Email

Phone

Baird

Drew T. Babin

dbabin@rwbaird.com

610.238.6634

B. Riley FBR

Bryan Maher

bmaher@brileyfbr.com

646.885.5423

D.A. Davidson

Barry Oxford Jr., CFA

boxford@dadco.com

212.240.9871

Janney

Robert Stevenson

robstevenson@janney.com

646.448.3028

Stifel

Chad Vanacore

vanacorec@stifel.com

518.587.2581

The equity analysts listed above have published research material on the Company and are listed as covering the Company. Any opinions, estimates, or forecasts regarding the Company's performance made by these analysts do not represent the opinions, estimates, or forecasts of the Company or its management and do not by its reference above imply its endorsement of or concurrence with any information, conclusions or recommendations made by any of such analysts. Interested persons may obtain copies of analysts' reports on their own - we do not distribute these reports. Several of these firms may, from time to time, own our stock and/or hold other long or short positions on our stock, and may provide compensated services to us.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information

15

Disclosures

(as of June 30, 2019)

Rent Coverage Ratio (see page 10)

For purposes of calculating our portfolio weighted‐average EBITDARM coverage ratio ("Rent Coverage Ratio"), we excluded medical office buildings and other non‐hospital tenants that are themselves credit rated or are subsidiaries of credit‐rated health systems. These ratios are based on latest available information only. Most tenant financial statements are unaudited and we have not independently verified any tenant financial information (audited or unaudited) and, therefore, we cannot assure you that such information is accurate or complete. Certain tenants (approximately 10% of our portfolio) are excluded from the calculation due to lack of available financial information or, with respect to our City Hospital at White Rock acquisition, a lack of relevant operating history with a new tenant operator. Additionally, certain components of our Rent Coverage Ratio include management assumptions to adjust for differences in tenant businesses, accounting and reporting practices, including, but not limited to, adjustments (i) for non‐cash charges, (ii) for physician distributions and compensation, (iii) for differences in fiscal year, (iv) for changes in financial statement presentation and (v) for straight‐line rent. Management believes that all adjustments are reasonable and necessary.

Real Estate Portfolio (see pages 13 and 14)

Data as of June 30, 2019.

  1. Monthly base rent at June 30, 2019 multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into account future contractual rental rate increases.
  2. Certain lease guarantees are for less than 100% of the contractual rental payments.
  3. Carrus Specialty Hospital does not include 12,000 square feet of shell space.

Additional Information

The information in this document should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‐K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10‐Q, Current Reports on Form 8‐K, and other information filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. You can access the Company's reports and amendments to those reports filed or furnished to the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act in the "Investor Relations" section on the Company's website (www.globalmedicalreit.com) under "SEC Filings" as soon as reasonably practicable after they are filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information on or connected to the Company's website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of, or incorporated into, this Earnings Results and Operating Information Package. You also can review these SEC filings and other information by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Certain information contained in this package, including, but not limited to, information contained in our Top 10 tenant profiles is derived from publicly‐available third‐party sources. The Company has not independently verified this information and there can be no assurance that such information is accurate or complete.

2Q‐2019| Earnings Results and Operating Information | Reporting Definitions and Disclosures

16

www.globalmedicalreit.com

NYSE: GMRE

Investor Contact

Mary Jensen

maryj@globalmedicalreit.com

202.524.6869 - Office

310.526.1707 - Cell

2 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 440 | Bethesda, MD 20814

(202) 524‐6851

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 21:24:05 UTC
0
