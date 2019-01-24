Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market to Witness a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global medical radiation shielding market is expected to grow significantly from USD 1086 million in 2017 to USD 1543 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2024. Factors driving the growth of the market are; technological advancements and growing adoption of medical diagnostic equipment coupled with increasing prevalence of oncology diseases. Furthermore, increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, and growing number of diagnostic imaging centers across the globe are propelling the industry growth over the forecast period. However, high cost of MRI systems may hamper market growth to some extent.



Key findings of the report:

The global medical radiation shielding market is expected to reach USD 1543 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018 -2024

On the basis of solution, the diagnostic shielding segment held the major share of the global market in 2017

Based on the end-user, the hospitals segment held the major share of the global market in 2017, owing to growing adoption of radiology equipment and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR over the 2018-2024

Some of the key companies operating in the market include Gaven Industries Inc., MarShield, A&L Shielding, Nelco, Inc., Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, ETS-Lindgren, RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP, Global Partners in Shielding, Inc., and Amray, among others

Ionizing radiation, a major hazard

Radiation protection, usually known as radiological protection, is defined as the protection from the damaging effects of exposure to ionizing radiation, and the means to achieve this. Exposure can be due to a radiation source which is external to the human body, or because of the intake of radioactive materials into the body. The ionizing radiation has various uses in industries and medicine, and it can present a substantial health hazard. It causes microscopic damage to the live tissue, which results in radiation sickness and skin burns at high exposures, and elevated risks of cancer at low exposures.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2024" at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-medical-radiation-shielding-market-report/

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market– Regional insight

Geographically, the global medical radiation shielding market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the major share of the global market in 2017, owing to growing usage of radiology equipment in hospitals and clinics and growing adoption of radiation therapy in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the growing number of diagnostic imaging centers and growing adoption of medical diagnostic equipment. Moreover, the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as China and India are wealthy markets in the making, as awareness about health hazards of radiation are inspiring a desire for radiation-free working environment.

This report segments global medical radiation shielding market based on products, solution, end-user, and region.

By Products

X-ray rooms

Sheet Lead

Lead Bricks

Lead Curtains

Lead Lined Doors & Windows

Shields

Barriers

Booths

Lead Glass

High Density Concrete Blocks

MRI Shielding Products

Clear Lead Acrylic

By Solution

Diagnostic Shielding

Radiation Therapy Shielding

By End-User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd. -

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/



