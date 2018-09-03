Global Medical Robotic System Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Medical Robotic System Market - Segmented by Type, Application, and
Geography- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report
The global medical robotic system market is expected to register a CAGR
of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Key Highlights
-
Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic and Cardiac Surgeries
-
High Initial Installation Cost and Maintenance of Systems
-
The United States to Account for the Largest Share
Notable Market Development
-
Accuray's CyberKnife System provides long-lasting pain relief for
trigeminal neuralgia patients
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Technological Advancements
-
Increasing Orthopedic and Cardiac Surgery Cases
-
Demanding Telemedicine Market
Restraints
-
High Initial Cost of Installation and Maintenance
-
Stringent Regulatory Framework
-
Safety Concerns due to Procedural Errors
Opportunities
-
Development of Nano-robots for Treatment of Cancer Patients
Challenges
-
Safety Concerns of Robotic Surgery
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
-
Accuray Incorporated
-
Hansen Medical
-
Medrobotics Corporation
-
iRobot Corporation
-
Titan Medical Inc.
-
Mckesson Corporation
-
Renishaw plc
-
Stanmore Implants Worldwide
-
Esko Bionics
-
Siemens Healthineers
-
Intuitive Surgical Inc.
-
Mako Surgical Corp.
10. Future of the Market
