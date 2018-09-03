Log in
Global Medical Robotic System Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 06:04pm CEST

The "Global Medical Robotic System Market - Segmented by Type, Application, and Geography- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robotic system market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Highlights

  • Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic and Cardiac Surgeries
  • High Initial Installation Cost and Maintenance of Systems
  • The United States to Account for the Largest Share

Notable Market Development

  • Accuray's CyberKnife System provides long-lasting pain relief for trigeminal neuralgia patients

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Technological Advancements
  • Increasing Orthopedic and Cardiac Surgery Cases
  • Demanding Telemedicine Market

Restraints

  • High Initial Cost of Installation and Maintenance
  • Stringent Regulatory Framework
  • Safety Concerns due to Procedural Errors

Opportunities

  • Development of Nano-robots for Treatment of Cancer Patients

Challenges

  • Safety Concerns of Robotic Surgery

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • Accuray Incorporated
  • Hansen Medical
  • Medrobotics Corporation
  • iRobot Corporation
  • Titan Medical Inc.
  • Mckesson Corporation
  • Renishaw plc
  • Stanmore Implants Worldwide
  • Esko Bionics
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Intuitive Surgical Inc.
  • Mako Surgical Corp.

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ft8jp5/global_medical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
