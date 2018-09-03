Global Medical Robotic System Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Medical Robotic System Market - Segmented by Type, Application, and Geography- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robotic system market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key Highlights

Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic and Cardiac Surgeries

High Initial Installation Cost and Maintenance of Systems

The United States to Account for the Largest Share

Notable Market Development

Accuray's CyberKnife System provides long-lasting pain relief for trigeminal neuralgia patients

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements

Increasing Orthopedic and Cardiac Surgery Cases

Demanding Telemedicine Market

Restraints

High Initial Cost of Installation and Maintenance

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Safety Concerns due to Procedural Errors

Opportunities

Development of Nano-robots for Treatment of Cancer Patients

Challenges

Safety Concerns of Robotic Surgery

