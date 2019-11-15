Global Medical Sensors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With First Sensor AG and HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global medical sensors market and the market is poised to grow by USD 6.21 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global medical sensors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 118-page research report with TOC on "Medical Sensors Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home care settings), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023."

The market is driven by the rising demand for medical sensors in home care settings. In addition, the growing demand for digital medicine and sensor-enabled pills is anticipated to further boost the growth of the medical sensors market.

The rising cost of medical treatments in hospitals and clinics is compelling patients to shift from treatment in hospitals to home healthcare services. This requires remote patient monitoring, which in turn, is increasing the adoption of portable medical devices such as blood pressure monitors and blood glucose monitors. Medical sensors provide these patients preventive care and diagnostics by collecting the patient data on a real-time basis. Thus, the rising demand for medical sensors in home care settings is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Sensors Market Companies:

First Sensor AG

First Sensor AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Medical, and Mobility. The company offers MEMS mass flow sensors, LME pressure sensors, and HDI pressure sensors.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers SMART Position Sensors.

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under various segments, namely Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers BIS Bilateral Sensor, BIS Pediatric Sensor, and BIS Extend Sensor.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors is headquartered in Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: High-Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS) and Corporate and Other. The company offers Pressure Sensors and Motion Sensors.

Smiths Group plc.

Smiths Group plc. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The company offers BCI Disposable Sensors and BCI Reusable Sensors.

Medical Sensors End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home care settings

Medical Sensors Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

