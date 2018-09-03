Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Medical Tourism (Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics) Market 2018-2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Tourism Market: Analysis by Segment (Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), By Country (2018 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 1.65 % during 2018 - 2023.

The segment of Cardiology witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rise in adoption of medical tourism for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders etc. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global medical tourism market in 2018.

Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, surging number of well-trained medical professionals as well as wide number of hospitals under insurance coverage.

Scope of the Report

Global Medical Tourism Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

  • Medical Tourism Market - By Value, By Volume (Number of Patients) - Size, Growth, Forecast
  • By Segment - Cardiology, Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Medical Tourism: Product Outlook

4. Global Medical Tourism Market, By Value and Volume (Number of Patients)
4.1 By Value (2013 - 2023)
4.2 By Volume (2013 - 2017)
4.3 By Segment (2013 - 2017)
4.4 By Segment (2018 - 2023)

5. Global Dental Tourism Market Size
5.1 By Volume (2013 - 2017)

6. Global Ophthalmology Tourism Market Size
6.1 By Volume - Number of Patients (2013 - 2017)

7. Global Cosmetic Tourism Market Size
7.1 By Volume - Number of Patients (2013 - 2017)

8. Global IVF Tourism Market Size
8.1 By Volume - Number of Patients (2013 - 2017)

9. Global Cardiology Tourism Market Size
9.1 By Volume - Number of Patients (2013 - 2017)

10. Global Others Medical Tourism Market Size
10.1 By Volume - Number of Patients (2013 - 2017)

11. Advantages

12. Drawbacks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kgdb5x/global_medical?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Medical Tourism

22157.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00pELISA : Composition of Elisa's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
01:59pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1558 Listing of Turbo warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
01:59p1-DAY COURSE : Calculating Damages Resulting from Patent Infringement (Boston, MA, United States - October 12, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:58pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scores four on youth team debut for Juventus
AQ
01:57pBAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE : Next Day Disclosure Return-changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks
PU
01:57pCHINA'S JD.COM : founder returns to Beijing after US arrest
AQ
01:57pDYNAGREEN ENVIRONMENTAL PRTCTN GP : Notice of extraordinary general meeting for the year of 2018
PU
01:57pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat Digital signs cloud hosting deal with Massar Solutions
AQ
01:57pDYNAGREEN ENVIRONMENTAL PRTCTN GP : Proxy form
PU
01:57pTIME WATCH INVESTMENTS : Announcements and Notices - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communication
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : U.S. police investigate JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
4UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
5COBALT BLUE HOLDINGS LTD : Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited US and European Institutional Marketing Presentation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.