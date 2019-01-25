Global Metabolomics Market 2019-2023| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global metabolomics market research report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the
period 2019-2023.
In early disease diagnosis, therapy monitoring, and understanding the
pathogenesis of different diseases, metabolomics has demonstrated
significant potential. It has become an essential tool for the early
diagnosis of diseases such as osteoarthritis, diabetes, and cancer as
well. To evaluate metabolomic differences in blood samples of patients,
instruments such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry are being
adopted by researchers. The growth of the global metabolomics market is
likely to have a positive impact on the healthcare industry owing to
these factors.
As per Technavio, the increasing application of metabolomics will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
metabolomics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes
other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth
over 2019-2023.
Global metabolomics market: Increasing
application of metabolomics
The researchers are adopting metabolomic technologies for quick and
efficient metabolomic analysis owing to the rapid advances in the
prediction, detection, understanding, and monitoring of human diseases
allowed by the use of these technologies. To study peroxisome
proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) in diabetes, obesity, and
cancer, professionals have been using metabolomic technologies. This is
because PPARs hormone receptors play a significant role in regulating
the metabolism as well as the metabolic pathways involving fatty-acid
oxidation and lipid metabolism.
“Researchers are investigating metabolome coverage in human breast
cancer tissues to undertake metabolic profiling. The derived metabolomic
results can be used to classify breast cancer based on tumor biology.
They also allow the identification of new prognostic and predictive
markers and the discovery of new targets for future therapeutic
interventions. The increasing applications of metabolomics offer
researchers insights into human health and these are necessary to
understand chronic diseases,” says a senior research analyst
at Technavio.
Global metabolomics market: Segmentation
analysis
This metabolomics market analysis report segments the market by
application (biomarker and drug discovery, nutrigenomics, and toxicology
testing) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
The biomarker and drug discovery segment held the largest metabolomics
market share in 2018, accounting for over 45% of the market. This
application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout
the forecast period.
North America led the market in 2018 with more than 40% of the market
share, followed by Europe and Asia respectively. North America is
expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
