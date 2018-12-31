Global Metal Cans Market for the Food and Beverage Industry 2018-2022 | Advantages in Metal Packaging to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global metal cans market for the food and beverage
industry to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period,
according to their latest market research report.
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global metal cans market for food and beverage industry for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rise of organized retail industry is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
metal cans market for the food and beverage industry 2018-2022.
Globally, packaged and convenience food has become a staple food for
many consumers due to their hectic lifestyle and work schedule. As a
result. large organized retailers have started to stack a huge amount of
canned food and beverages. Nowadays the online retailers and offline
retailers stock a wide range of brands of packaged food items in their
stores.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global metal cans market for the food and beverage
industry is the advantages in metal packaging:
Global metal cans market for the food and
beverage industry: Advantages in metal packaging
Metal packaging is getting popular among the food and beverage industry
as it offers advantages throughout the supply chain. Properties such as
strength and rigid nature, allow metal packaging to be filled at high
speeds with negligible product loss. Metal packaging enables to optimize
the maximum space during storage and transportation due to its
stackability. The metal packaging does not break or puncture easily. It
also has an inherent strength, due to this the metal packaging, both
empty and filled, can be stacked to make maximum use of storage.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging,
“The cost of metal, which is influenced by raw materials and labor
factors, has been stable over the period, thus, making metal a more
cost-effective material when compared to other packaging materials.
Therefore, the benefits and the low price of metal packaging provide
ample opportunities or the metal cans market for food and beverage
industry to grow further during the forecast period.”
Global metal cans market for food and beverage
industry: Segmentation analysis
The global metal cans market for food and beverage industry research
report provides market segmentation by end-user (beverage and food) and
by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 76% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 44%.
This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
