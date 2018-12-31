Log in
Global Metal Cans Market for the Food and Beverage Industry 2018-2022 | Advantages in Metal Packaging to Boost Demand | Technavio

12/31/2018 | 03:45pm CET

Technavio analysts forecast the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005086/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global metal cans market for food and bev ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global metal cans market for food and beverage industry for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise of organized retail industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry 2018-2022. Globally, packaged and convenience food has become a staple food for many consumers due to their hectic lifestyle and work schedule. As a result. large organized retailers have started to stack a huge amount of canned food and beverages. Nowadays the online retailers and offline retailers stock a wide range of brands of packaged food items in their stores.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry is the advantages in metal packaging:

Global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry: Advantages in metal packaging

Metal packaging is getting popular among the food and beverage industry as it offers advantages throughout the supply chain. Properties such as strength and rigid nature, allow metal packaging to be filled at high speeds with negligible product loss. Metal packaging enables to optimize the maximum space during storage and transportation due to its stackability. The metal packaging does not break or puncture easily. It also has an inherent strength, due to this the metal packaging, both empty and filled, can be stacked to make maximum use of storage.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging, “The cost of metal, which is influenced by raw materials and labor factors, has been stable over the period, thus, making metal a more cost-effective material when compared to other packaging materials. Therefore, the benefits and the low price of metal packaging provide ample opportunities or the metal cans market for food and beverage industry to grow further during the forecast period.”

Global metal cans market for food and beverage industry: Segmentation analysis

The global metal cans market for food and beverage industry research report provides market segmentation by end-user (beverage and food) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The beverage segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 76% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 44%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
