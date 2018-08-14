Log in
Global Metal Matrix Composites Technology Trends Report 2018: Market Segmented by End-User Industries, Product Types, Production Technology, and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 07:48am EDT

The "Technology Trends Metal Matrix Composites" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MMC market is segmented into end-user industries, product types, production technology, and region.

The key properties offered by MMCs are superior yield strength and tensile strength, high thermal resistance, better conductivity, corrosion, chemical and moisture resistance, and can be used over a wide temperature range.

Owing to the superior properties use of MMCs is inflating in various end-use sectors such as electronics, aerospace, thermal management, defense, marine, ground transportation, and industrial sector. The growing need for lightweight and strong materials in ground transportation and aerospace industry is one of the major drivers for the MMCs market. For example, MMCs have been immensely used for structural tubing in the space shuttle orbiter, propulsion systems for aircraft and tank armors.

The ground transportation industry is projected to grow at a higher rate because of the demand of MMCs in automotive, in engine components, in brake discs, and in rail applications.

The MMCs market by product type is segmented into aluminum MMC, magnesium MMC, titanium MMC, Copper MMC, and others. The aluminum MMC holds the major market share in terms of value and volume, owing to its better properties and comparatively low production cost.

Due to the growing demand of MMC from these sectors is expected to sustain the demand of MMC in forthcoming years during the forecast.

Major players in MMCs market:

  • 3M (U.S.)
  • Metal Matrix Cast Composites (U.S.)
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (U.S.)
  • Materion Corporation (U.S.)
  • Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany)
  • GKN Sinter Metals (U.K.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the study

3. Methodology

4. Research & Development

5. Overview

6. Technology Insights

7. Geographical distribution

8. Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing

9. Applications of Metal Matrix Composites

10. Market Analysis

11. Metal Matrix Composites: Market Determinants

12. Metal Matrix Composites: Opportunity Vs. Restraints

13. Metal Matrix Composites: Strategic Analysis SWOT & PEST

14. Metal Matrix Composites: Recent Advancements and Future Trend

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cjqvs4/global_metal?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
