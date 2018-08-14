Global Metal Matrix Composites Technology Trends Report 2018: Market Segmented by End-User Industries, Product Types, Production Technology, and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Technology
Trends Metal Matrix Composites" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global MMC market is segmented into end-user industries, product
types, production technology, and region.
The key properties offered by MMCs are superior yield strength and
tensile strength, high thermal resistance, better conductivity,
corrosion, chemical and moisture resistance, and can be used over a wide
temperature range.
Owing to the superior properties use of MMCs is inflating in various
end-use sectors such as electronics, aerospace, thermal management,
defense, marine, ground transportation, and industrial sector. The
growing need for lightweight and strong materials in ground
transportation and aerospace industry is one of the major drivers for
the MMCs market. For example, MMCs have been immensely used for
structural tubing in the space shuttle orbiter, propulsion systems for
aircraft and tank armors.
The ground transportation industry is projected to grow at a higher rate
because of the demand of MMCs in automotive, in engine components, in
brake discs, and in rail applications.
The MMCs market by product type is segmented into aluminum MMC,
magnesium MMC, titanium MMC, Copper MMC, and others. The aluminum MMC
holds the major market share in terms of value and volume, owing to its
better properties and comparatively low production cost.
Due to the growing demand of MMC from these sectors is expected to
sustain the demand of MMC in forthcoming years during the forecast.
Major players in MMCs market:
-
3M (U.S.)
-
Metal Matrix Cast Composites (U.S.)
-
CPS Technologies Corporation (U.S.)
-
Materion Corporation (U.S.)
-
Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (Germany)
-
GKN Sinter Metals (U.K.)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the study
3. Methodology
4. Research & Development
5. Overview
6. Technology Insights
7. Geographical distribution
8. Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing
9. Applications of Metal Matrix Composites
10. Market Analysis
11. Metal Matrix Composites: Market Determinants
12. Metal Matrix Composites: Opportunity Vs. Restraints
13. Metal Matrix Composites: Strategic Analysis SWOT & PEST
14. Metal Matrix Composites: Recent Advancements and Future Trend
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cjqvs4/global_metal?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005346/en/